The Army Wants Armored Turrets Packing 120mm Mortars For Its Strykers And Other Vehicles

The U.S. Army wants a new turreted 120mm mortar that it can put on various armored vehicles, such as the Stryker and the up-coming Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle. The service is also eying it as an option a variant of the future Next Generation Combat Vehicle and wants the complete system to eventually be able to fire loitering munitions, too. The Army’s Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey described its basic requirements for such a system in a notice that it posted on FedBizOpps, the U.S. government’s top contracting website, on Aug. 2, 2018. The announcement said the service hoped to find a company to develop the system, formally called the Future Indirect Fire Turret (FIFT), and begin production by the end of 2021.

“The 120mm Mortar FIFT is a 120mm turret that provides protection from enemy counter battery systems and insulates soldiers from the effects of both noise and blast overpressure,” the Army explained. “Additionally, the FIFT shall feature a level of automation, such that physical burden on crew is reduced, while supporting a high rate of fire capability.” This new system would replace wheeled M1129 Stryker Mortar Carrier Vehicles and tracked M113-based mortar carriers. These existing designs both use 120mm mortars mounted inside the hull of the vehicle and fired through large hatches on the roof that expose the crew to enemy fire and other potential hazards.

US Army An M1129 Stryker Mortar Carrier Vehicle. A member of the vehicle's crew and the mortar's 120mm mortar's muzzle are visible at the rear protruding through the large open hatch.

The requirements say the turret can be manned or unmanned and needs an automatic loading system that at least moves the mortar rounds from a rack into the weapon itself. The objective goal is to acquire a system that doesn’t require a human to move the ammunition around inside the vehicle at all. This desire for automation extends to the firing process, as well. The Army wants a gunner to be able to receive a request for a fire mission and respond within 30 seconds with the help of a ballistic computer. If the vehicle is on the move when it gets the call for support, the service wants the crew to be able to stop, get into position, and fire the first round within a minute. There is a hope that the weapon system might even be able to work without the vehicle having to stop at all. This would make it more flexible and more survivable since it would be harder for an enemy to determine its position and then fire its own mortars or artillery in response. The entire system needs to be relatively fast, too. The Army wants the turret to be able to lob 16 rounds in a minute if necessary, followed by a more sustained fire of 6 rounds per minute thereafter. The objective is for a crew to be able to get up to 24 rounds in the air in the first 60 seconds and then keep firing 12 rounds every minute indefinitely afterward.

US Army A US Army soldier prepares to fire the 120mm mortar in an M1064 mortar carrier, which is based on the M113 armored personnel carrier.

This volume of fire has to translate into so-called “Multiple Round Simultaneous Impact” fire missions, or MRSI, with at least six rounds hitting the same target area, or bursting overhead, within four seconds of each other. This would enable a single vehicle to saturate an area and give an opponent little time to react and try to seek cover. The system needs to be able to engage targets at ranges of at least 5 miles, which is roughly equivalent to the capability of Elbit’s Cardom Recoil Mortar System 6-Light, or RMS-6L, on the existing mortar-carrying Strykers. The required minimum range, including for direct-fire targets, is no more than 220 yards.

BAE Systems A prototype of BAE System's Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, which the Army says would also receive the new mortar turret.