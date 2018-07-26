We Are Getting A New Submarine Action Flick, For Better Or Worse

This brings me to an idea that is worth floating—no pun intended. Now seems like the perfect time for a Hunt For Red October sequel. Sean Connery is still willing to work and Alec Baldwin has had a major career resurgence. But beyond the major players, considering the time in which we find ourselves, one of great submarine warfare expansion that is dominated by changing technologies, not to mention the West's spiraling relationship with Russia, means the plot really writes itself. The movie could actually make a valuable point if it dared to, as well.

But in the meantime, we will get Hunter Killer. If anything else it should be good for a few corny laughs and some fun visuals. But maybe, just maybe, it will surprise us and offer at least a partially quality take on modern submarine combat and the geopolitical intrigue that goes along with it.

