Watchdog Says USAF Is Wasting F-22s On Patrols And Deployments, Should Consolidate Force

The U.S. Air Force is reassessing the distribution and structure of its F-22 Raptor units, as well as their assigned missions and deployment schedules, following a highly critical review of how it is utilizing the aircraft from a top Congressional watchdog. At present, the stealth fighters suffer from low availability rates and their crews have limited time to train for their primary air superiority mission, especially due to having to fly alert missions in defense of the United States, which could lead to a shortage in capability from the already small fleet during any potential high-end conflict. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) released the report publicly online on July 19, 2018. It acknowledges that the short-sighted decision to truncate the total purchase of F-22s has exacerbated many of the issues it uncovered and may make certain problems unavoidable to some degree, but makes clear that the Air Force is still not making the most of the Raptors it does have in inventory.

"The Air Force’s utilization of its F-22 fleet has limited pilot opportunities to train for air superiority missions in high threat environments," the reviewers wrote in the executive summary. "Without conducting a comprehensive assessment to identify and assess F-22 organization, the Air Force may be foregoing opportunities to improve the availability of its small yet critical F-22 fleet, and support combatant commander air superiority needs in high threat environments." The Air Force has divided the fleet up among six combat-coded squadrons, including one in the Air National Guard, each of which has between 18 and 21 primary mission aircraft, along with a small number of additional planes in reserve. There are also two test and evaluation units with Raptors, as well as a formal training unit squadron.

GAO The structure and distribution of US Air Force F-22 units.

As of the 2016 Fiscal Year, on average, at any given time less than half of the Air Force's 186 F-22s are mission capable, according to GAO. Only around 125 of those are assigned to combat units in the first place. GAO's findings into how this has come to be the case fall into two broad categories. The first is that the composition and number of F-22 squadrons create impositions that inherently limit aircraft availability, while the second is that Air Force's deployment of the Raptors on homeland defense and overseas missions, as well as the demands of various training exercises, take aircraft away from their core mission of air superiority in high-risk environments and degrades pilot proficiency in that regard. Among the problems that the report identifies in that first category, that the F-22's low-observable coatings are maintenance intensive and require climate-controlled hangars for the aircraft on the ground are inescapable issues. The same goes for the fact that the Air Force is the only operator the type, which is now out of production, anywhere in the world and that its fleet is so small can only limit demand for and availability of other spare parts, as well. In some cases, the service has to make small and costly special orders to obtain critical replacement components. The F-22's F119 engines, which are also no longer in production, have become an especially problematic maintenance issue, according to the report. The issues go far beyond that, though, and GAO said personnel at one operational location explained it took a 30-week lead time just to obtain a wiring harness for the aircraft. As such, units routinely cannibalize parts from already non-mission capable aircraft to keep others flying.

When Raptor production ended in 2011, the Air Force did put the original tooling for the aircraft into storage at Sierra Army Depot in California for the express purpose of making new parts as necessary, according to documentation we at The War Zone obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. It is unclear whether the Air Force lets contractors use that equipment for these small runs of components or if they simply turn over the design specifications. This raises a question not found in the public GAO review about whether the service is making the most of any in-house capability, even if it were to be contractor-operated, to help with supply chain issues. But while these issues may be, at least in part, out of the Air Force's hands, decisions that it has made itself have only exacerbated the problems. With small squadrons at numerous different bases, the service has to replicate the complex and costly support infrastructure required for the F-22 at each location. For instance, this means that every base has to have climate controlled hangars, facilities to maintain the jet's stealthy coatings, and stocks of replacement parts on hand. GAO found, not surprisingly, that operational units at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, both of which have two squadrons of Raptors apiece, had higher availability rates than the single squadrons at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida and Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii.

GAO Differences in availability rates between locations with two F-22 squadrons versus one.

The 199th Fighter Squadron in Hawaii is also both the smallest of the operational units and the most detached from outside support. Officials there told GAO that if they had just 4 additional F-22s, they'd be able to increase the total number of sorties they could fly by more than 30 percent. It is also important to note that Tyndall actually has two squadrons when the training unit at the base gets taken into account and has the largest number of F-22s of any one site, yet the operational squadron's readiness still lags behind the units at Langley and Elmendorf-Richardson. GAO's analysis curiously doesn't take the additional presence at the base into account and doesn't explain the discrepancy. Beyond the actual disposition of the squadrons, the Air Force's practice of deploying force packages with a third or fewer of a squadron's Raptors, but with more than half of a squadron's personnel means that routine maintenance and other tasks suffer for the portion of the unit that remains at its home base. This, in turn, makes it unclear whether or not the squadrons would even be able to deploy as cohesive units if necessary during a major crisis.

USAF An F-22 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska.