Marines Conduct First Field Test Of 'Non-Lethal' Mortar Rounds Full of Flash-Bangs

The U.S. Navy’s biennial Rim of the Pacific exercise, or RIMPAC, typically offers an opportunity for the U.S. military as a whole, as well as its foreign allies, to test out new, unusual, and still-in-development capabilities. The most recent iteration of the event saw the first-ever field test of an 81mm mortar round that’s supposed to disperse crowds and distract opponents rather than kill anyone, which could be extremely valuable for American forces taking part in peacekeeping, humanitarian relief, embassy defense, or even combat missions. According to Stars and Stripes, Marines from 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment fired 56 prototype Non-Lethal Indirect Fire Munitions (NL-IDFM) at the Pohakuloa Training Area in Hawaii earlier in July 2018. The Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate, the Pentagon’s centralized less-than-lethal project office, is in charge of the program, which has included input and support from all of the services.

"Currently, the armed forces are unable to deliver non-lethal effects at extended ranges,” Michael Markowitch, an engineer at the Army’s Picatinny Arsenal said in 2016 shortly after he and his colleagues received a patent for the 81mm mortar projectile’s design. “Our goal was to develop a mortar that would be capable of delivering a non-lethal payload at ranges typical of mortar systems.” The round’s design, as it stands now, consists of a modified 81mm M853A1 illumination shell body containing 14 submunitions. Each one of these is a stun grenade, or "flash-bang," that delivers a painful 180 decibel bang – which could cause permanent hearing loss if a person had to endure it for a sustained period – and a blinding 1 million candela burst of light – a common candle gives off about one candela for comparison – to anyone in a five foot radius.

US Army An annotated cutaway of the NL-IDFM mortar projectile showing its major components.

When the round hits an altitude of around 650 feet, it breaks in half, with parachutes pulling it apart at both ends. The flash-bangs, each with a streamer tail to slow their descent, then fall onto the target area. Engineers added delay fuzes in each one of the submunitions to do their best to makes sure they hit the ground before going off for maximum effect. A single round can effectively cover an area of more than 4,000 square feet, according to the Army. Otherwise, the NL-IDFM functions the same way as a standard M853A1. It has a range of between 490 and 1,640 yards, depending on the number of propelling charges the mortar crew attaches to the round.

US Army An annotated image from an earlier test showing the NL-IDFM in action.