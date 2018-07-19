Army To Replace M249 SAWs With New Squad Automatic Rifles Only In 'Close-Combat' Units

“This is not for every soldier,” Ostrowski told Military.com. “We are looking at it for 100,000 close-combat soldiers.” The Army started the NGSAR effort, which is ostensibly aimed at replacing the M249, in May 2017 and it has become a major priority for the Army’s Soldier Lethality Cross-Functional Team, or CFT. This organization is part of the service’s new Futures Command, which has the main objective of connecting service members, subject matter experts, and industry representatives to explore and develop new systems and technologies across a number of different functional areas.

US Army A US Army soldier fires an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon.

As such, the Army has given relatively basic requirements to the five competitors. “We have given them our priorities and said 'innovate,' and these companies are doing it,” Ostrowski said. The empty weapon, consisting of the gun itself, a sling, a bipod, and a sound suppressor – an increasingly default accessory across the U.S. military – should weigh 12 pounds or less. The Army says that appropriate optical sights, aiming lights and lasers, and other "fire control" systems, which have to be suitable for use during the day or at night, shouldn’t add more than three more pounds to the system. For comparison, a standard M249 with a full-size 20-inch barrel and fixed, polymer buttstock is approximately 17 pounds. The new weapon, with the suppressor attached and any folding or collapsible buttstock extended, also has to be 35 inches at most, which is more than five inches shorter than the SAW. The suppressed weapon has to have a muzzle flash 80 percent less bright than the existing M249 and be no more than 140 decibels loud to the shooter. The latter requirement is a very modest goal, comparable to the sound of a jet engine at takeoff.

US Army The Army's desired requirements for the NGSAR as of April 2018.

The Army wants the guns to be relatively accurate and user-friendly, with a shooter able to keep all their shots within a 14-inch circle out to around 440 yards. Soldiers must be able to, using an optic, engage a man-sized target at 55 yards within two to four seconds and hit them with more than half the shots from a three-to-five round burst. We don't know whether these requirements are specifically for shooting the weapon prone from a bipod or offhand while standing up or kneeling, but it is likely there are other parameters that did not make it into the public documentation. The gun also has to be able to withstand sustained fire. For the NGSAR program, the Army has defined this as firing at least 60 rounds every minute for 15 minutes without needing a barrel change or getting hot enough to cause the ammunition inside the gun to “cook-off” and fire inadvertently. The ammunition the guns use is one of, if not the most significant requirement and the one that the Army has been the most tight-lipped about. The stated requirements simply say that it has to weight 20 percent less than an equivalent brass-cased cartridge in the same caliber.

PCP Tactical Some of PCP Tactical's lightweight ammunition, which uses polymer cartridge bodies and a metal base. The firm says that these cartridges are 30 percent lighter than their equivalents with full brass cases.

It is almost certain that the Army is primarily interested in a so-called “intermediate cartridge,” rather than the standard 5.56x45mm ammunition the M249 SAW uses now. This category of rifle and machine gun ammunition typically has ballistic characteristics that fall between 5.56x45mm and larger cartridges such as 7.62x51mm, with various 6mm types being the most common. “We know that the 5.56mm is not going to be the round of the future because we have issues associated with adversaries' body armor,” Lieutenant General Ostrowski made clear to Military.com. In 2017, the Army also briefly considered buying a small number of 7.62x51mm rifles for certain infantry units to address the threat of improving individual armor among potential high-end adversaries, such as Russia and China. But there’s no apparent firm stipulation on what the prospective vendors have to do to reach these ammunition weight and lethality goals, either. Of all five competitors, AAI does seem to be particularly well positioned to begin with given its wealth of experience working with the Army on advanced ammunition, including cased-telescoped and caseless rounds. The former involves burying the actual bullet deep inside the case together with the gun powder, reducing its overall length and subsequently the necessary length of the weapon itself.

US Army Experimental AAI-developed cased-telescoped rounds, at top, and caseless ammunition, below

AAI has already built and demonstrated experimental squad automatic weapons and standard infantry rifles that use the cased telescoped rounds. The NGSAR program has reportedly been using the company’s weapons as testbeds already. This doesn’t rule out significant challenges from the other competitors, though. According to Army documents that The Firearms Blog obtained, the service rated AAI’s weapon in a middle “blue” tier in both terms of both the maturity of the concept and feasibility for large-scale production, reflecting its still largely experimental design.

US Army via The Firearms Blog US Army ratings for the various proposals. The Army selected FN's "adaptive" option, explained later in this story, over its "lightweight" offering.

"Some will probably come with a polymer case that looks just like a current 5.56mm round except there won't be as much brass [and] some will come with a polymer case that is of the non-traditional form,” Ostrowski explained. “We don't know. We are allowing [companies] to make that decision.” Only PCP Tactical’s proposal was rated “green,” or especially viable, in both categories. While we don’t know what the Florida-headquartered firm proposed, it’s major business is polymer-cased lightweight ammunition rather than firearms themselves. It seems very likely that they have pitched a conversion of an existing design, to use larger, but lighter rounds in an intermediate caliber such as 6.8mm. The Mk 48 Mod 1, a 7.62x51mm derivative of the M249, could be an ideal, in-service starting place for this design.

Joseph Trevithick AAI's experimental cased-telescoped squad automatic rifle in front of the one chambered for the caseless ammunition. A prototype cased-telescoped carbine, similar to the standard M4A1, is behind and to the right.

General Dynamics has similarly been working with the U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Marine Corps on a new machine gun that fits in between existing 7.62x51mm and .50 caliber weapons. It might be leverage aspects of this the increasingly mature Lightweight Medium Machine Gun (LWMMG) in developing a much more compact weapon that meets the NGSAR requirements. The Army also rated this firm’s concept as “green,” but put the feasibility of production into the middle “blue” category. Sig Sauer was the only other company to receive a “green” rating on its concept, but again had a “blue” assessment when it came to feasibility. It seems almost certain that the company pitched a design based in some way on its increasingly popular MCX brand of rifles and carbines.

Joseph Trevithick General Dynamics' LWMMG.