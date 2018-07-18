Forget The Fighters, Lockheed's LM-100J Super Hercules Demo Slayed At Farnborough

The LM-100J's avionics, which includes a heads-up display, terrain avoidance system, advanced stall and wind-shear warning systems, among other features, also enhances its firefighting abilities and overall safety when it comes to executing the unique and demanding mission.

Lockheed is also looking at adding millimeter-wave radar and a distributed aperture electro-optical system that may allow for tanker operations after dark. This could be a huge advantage over other firefighting aircraft that have to call it quits once the sun sets. As for maneuverability down-low, after that flight demo, there is no question that the aircraft is more than capable, and multiple types of C-130s, many far less powerful and advanced, are already doing this mission and have been for many decades.

The LM-100J only has 20 percent of its certification testing left before completion. Two aircraft are flying and five are on order for an undisclosed buyer, but more are likely to follow. Lockheed originally saw a market for about 75 LM-100Js but that number could end up expanding as it picks up additional missions.

The militarized C-130J Super Hercules and its Hercules predecessors have proven to be the multi-tools of the skies, with all types of modular equipment being built for their use. These include everything from new weaponry and sensors to nuclear sniffing and air spraying equipment. Lockheed is also marketing new special operations C-130J variant.

The Hercules remains an intriguing and incredibly relevant flying machine that does some of the most unglamorous but absolutely critical flying the world over nearly 65 years after its first flight. But underneath its utilitarian-appearance, the 'Herky Bird' has the heart of an acrobat, which isn't surprising considering its long and storied history, one that has included acrobatic flying by the Blue Angels' iconic Fat Albert transport and even stunt formation flying by the Four Horsemen.