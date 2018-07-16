These Newly Released Nuclear Test Videos Are Horrific And Beautiful At The Same Time

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory just posted a bunch of newly declassified and digitalized films of past nuclear tests. The high quality of the footage and the extent of it provides a whole new perspective on the ominous power of the world's most destructive weapons.

The videos are taken from a number of above and below-ground nuclear detonations that took place in the 1950s. They include multiple angles covering different aspects of each detonation, from the initial shockwave that propagates just after the reaction, to the glowing fireballs that morph into towering mushroom clouds, to the shock effects that roar outward from the epicenter at high-speed. Some of the films are even in color, and one, in particular, is especially dreadful looking.

The Juniper test of Operation Hardtack I occurred on July 22nd, 1958. It was the last test at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific. The 65 kiloton device was detonated on a barge just a dozen feet above the waterline and it sent a cloud rocketing up 40,000 feet into the sky. The conditions that day resulted in a film that looks incredibly bleak and foreboding, if not downright evil, with blast's mushroom cloud appearing charcoal black as it rises from the sea.

The film, posted below, is one of the most interesting nuclear test films I have ever seen. I also included another close-up video of the detonation: