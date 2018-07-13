Take An Amazing Flight On The Tail Of The An-225 Mriya, The World's Largest Plane

It's amazing that the Antonov An-225 Mriya (Dream) has been flying for three decades now and has held the mantle of the world's largest plane that whole time. That looks like it is set to change in the near future, but regardless, the super-sized adaptation of the already gargantuan An-124 Condor continues to earn its keep by flying outsized cargo for Ukraine's Antonov Airlines.

Being one of the world's most photographed and videoed airplanes means there aren't many angles of the one-off jet that we haven't seen, but Antonov is going the extra mile to continue showing off the Mriya in new and creative ways. Case in point, they posted an amazing video of the six-engined jet taking flight from Chimore, Bolivia from the perspective of its super-wide h-tail.