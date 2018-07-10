Russia Executes Mock Special Operations Raid On Remote Island Off Finland

Servicemen of the Special Military Unit of the Western Military District for the first time parachuted from an altitude of 2500 meters to an unprepared site on the island of Gogland in the Gulf of Finland.

The difficulty of landing on the coast of the island was the unpreparedness of the site and the choppy wind that is characteristic of all the islands of the Gulf of Finland. The special forces left the side of the helicopter Mi-8AMTSH at an altitude of 2,5 thousand meters in 3 kilometers from the island. With a drop to enter the landing site, the paratroopers used satellite navigation equipment. After landing, the scouts disguised the parachutes and advanced into the interior of the island.

Having completed the tasks of deblocking and destroying the objects in the form of targets and targets determined by the training task, the reconnaissance group searched and equipped the landing site for the helicopter. Despite the existence of an operational helipad on the island, the training plan provided for the evacuation of the reconnaissance group from an unequipped area.

Over the shoulders of each scout who took part in the event on combat training, not less than a hundred jumps with parachutes of various types.