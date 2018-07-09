Canada Has Given Up Trying To Find A Good Home For Its Retired Leopard Tanks

Canada is throwing in the towel when it comes to trying to find a suitable buyer for dozens of aging Leopard C2 main battle tanks. A potential deal to sell them to Jordan has apparently fallen through amid that country’s own plans to trim back its heavy armored forces and now the bulk of the C2s look destined for the junk heap. Canada’s Global News was first to report on the development after learning of the negotiations with the Jordanian government through its source’s and the country’s access to information law. Canadian authorities have been trying to sell off the tanks, upgraded versions of the examples it first bought from Germany in the late 1970s, since 2015.

“No firm buyer was found and the department is assessing alternate disposal options,” Daniel Le Bouthillier, a spokesperson for the Canadian Department of National Defense, told Global News. “The last option would be to destroy the tanks.” Another possibility would be to turn them into training targets for the Canadian Army. Of the approximately 50 remaining C2s, 11 will also be put into museums or on static display outside Canadian Forces facilities, according to Le Bouthillier.

Skaarup.HA via Wikimedia A Leopard C2 tank, without a common add-on armor package, already on display in Canada.

Otherwise, Canada seems unlikely to find another interested buyer. The C2s are based on the Leopard 1, which Porsche first designed for what was initially a multi-national tank program that first began in 1956. The Canadians began receiving their vehicles in 1978, at which time they were known as C1s. These were equivalent to the Leopard 1A3 variant, which had improved armor and sights over earlier types. In 2000, Canada put 114 of its 127 C1s through an upgrade program, with the resulting vehicles becoming known as the C2. The modifications included replacing the entire turret with the design found on the Leopard 1A5, the final production type, which included a version of the day- and night-capable fire control system found on the more modern Leopard 2 series.

Darkone via Wikimedia One of the Leopard 1 prototypes, which Porsche built in 1960, in a museum in Germany.