U.S. Secretary of State Rides in Gun-Toting "Embassy Air" Helicopter In Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has made his first visit to Afghanistan since officially becoming America’s top diplomat. Underscoring the still dangerous state of security in the country’s capital despite 17 years of U.S.-backed efforts to try and improve the situation, he did what any other State Department staffer would do upon arriving in the country, he took a very quick ride in an armed CH-46 helicopter to avoid having to drive the two miles from Kabul’s airport to the U.S. Embassy. Pompeo’s arrival on July 9, 2018, was itself unannounced, another common security procedure in a country where Taliban militants and other terrorists can and do still have the ability to bombard Hamid Karzai International Airport. According to a report by CBS News’ “60 Minutes” in January 2018, U.S. diplomatic and other civilian government personnel remain banned from using any form of ground transportation, even armored vehicles, to get safely within the blast walls and other defenses that surround the American Embassy proper.

“The strategy sends a clear message to the Taliban that they cannot wait us out,” Pompeo said during a shared press conference with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani. Armored vehicles did take the Secretary of State from the Embassy to the Presidential Palace, a trip that is only about a mile long. At the same time, the helicopter rides to and from the Embassy make it equally clear that those insurgents and other hostile actors aren’t likely to abandon their cause any time soon. The service, which State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs’ Office of Aviation, better known as the State Department Air Wing, provides, has become so formalized it is literally called Embassy Air.

It operates like a real airline with scheduled departures and arrivals that run five to six days a week, carrying as many as 150 people to and from the Embassy and other locations in the country every day. In the 2017 Fiscal Year, the CH-46 helicopters, which private military company DynCorp operates and maintains, flew a total of 32,000 scheduled flights, as well as 3,500 “special missions,” which would include activities such as moving the Secretary of State around during his visits, according to an official Department of State’s Office of the Inspector General review. You can read more about Embassy Air Program in Afghanistan, as well as in Iraq, here. State's Air Wing also operates a number of other fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in Afghanistan to support various Department of State missions, including counter-drug efforts. The helicopters often carry mounted weapons, as was the case during Pompeo’s trip from the airport.

US Army An apparently unarmed Embassy Air CH-46.