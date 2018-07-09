Wondering About Those Wedge-Shaped Fighter Jets Over Tucson? Here's Your Answer!

This isn't the Colombian Air Force's first time at Red Flag, they brought a half dozen Kfirs and a KC-767 tanker-transport to the exercise in 2012, which drew a lot of attention from military aviation aficionados and photographers.

Colombia has also sent Super Tucano light attack planes to Davis Monthan AFB in the past to take part in large close air support exercises. But those drills don't compare in scale to what Kfir pilots will face during the upcoming Red Flag.

Colombian Air Force personnel arrive at Davis Monthan AFB on July 5th aboard a KC-767 Taner Transport. Like the Kfirs, the KC-767 is also an Israeli product and is converted from a second-hand 767 airframe.

So why is the Colombian Air Force operating in Arizona? They are there to prepare for Red Flag , the USAF's premier large-scale air combat exercise that takes place roughly three times a year over southern Nevada . In order to get the most out of this highly complex and challenging flying, foreign air arms often bed down at one of the USAF's master air bases that has very convenient access to expansive training ranges so that they can sharpen their skills before the curtain lifts on the 'big show' at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas. These work-ups can also include pilots getting accustomed to new upgrades on their aircraft that will be put to the test during the big international exercise.

I have received a bunch of messages over the last 72 hours from people living in Tucson, Arizona who were trying to figure out the origin of the unfamiliar charcoal and white jets that have been roaring their way around the skies over Davis Monthan AFB. Their delta-wing shape clearly sparked the interest of local residents even though the community is well acquainted with tactical aircraft roaming around their airspace. The answer to this little mystery is that these aircraft are Israeli-built Kfir C10 fighters belonging to the Colombian Air Force.

The Kfir ('Lion Cub') is an incredibly interesting aircraft as it is basically a knock-off of the 1960s vintage Mirage III/V with a few alterations. The biggest of which is its General Electric J79 turbojet engine—the same powerful type that powered the F-4 Phantom—that took the place of the French SNECMA Atar turbojet. Israel once had a force of Kfirs on hand in its own arsenal and the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps even flew a handful of earlier models loaned by Israel as part of the dissimilar adversary training program back in the 1980s. Most famously, the Kfir starred as the bad guys' jets in the awesomely campy '80s air combat action flick Iron Eagle.

USN VMFAT-401 Kfirs in formation circa 1988.

Kfirs left the IAF's front-line inventory by late 1990s, but Israeli's potent defense and aerospace industry saw it as a relatively simple, cost-effective, yet high-performance platform that could provide 4th generation fighter-like capabilities at a fraction of the cost. As such, the Kfir was outfitted with a modern pulse-doppler radar set, new cockpit displays and pilot interfaces, the ability to carry smarter weapons and electronic warfare pods, among other enhancements, and exported to a number of countries. One of which was Colombia. In fact, Colombia was a Kfir operator before the type was drastically upgraded, having acquired examples in the late 1980s and early 1990s, but those were basically daytime intermediate-weight fighters until the upgrade process began. So Colombia has been operating the Kfir for nearly 30 years in one form or another.

USAF Kfir C.10 on the ramp at Nellis in 2012. Note the notoriously capable ELTA EL/L-8222 Jamming Pod on the wing-root station. Colombia has 21 Kfirs in its inventory.