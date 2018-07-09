Israel Denies It Met With the UAE Over the F-35 Despite Growing Ties Between The Countries

Israel has reportedly denied that it hosted a delegation from the United Arab Emirates to discuss issues related to the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Reports of the meeting had been another indication of steadily improving ties between the two countries and the UAE’s continued interest in buying the stealthy jets. On July 8, 2018, The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had denied the gathering with Emiratis, a country that Israel does not have official diplomatic ties with, took place at all. i24NEWS had been first to report on the meet up on July 4, 2018, which reportedly also included U.S. nationals. All of this came more than a month after the Israeli Air Force disclosed that it had flown its F-35I Adirs, which means “mighty,” on actual combat operations, becoming the first country to do so, ever.

It is worth noting that both the initial i24NEWS story and the subsequent denial via The Jerusalem Post had very limited details. The Post did not say who within the IDF specifically had contradicted the claims or if they had done so on the record. There was no official quote provided. At the same time, i24NEWS’ anonymous sources had not said when or where the meeting with UAE and American individuals had occurred, or whether the latter group included members of the U.S. government, from F-35 manufacturer Lockheed Martin, or other independent organizations. And though secondary reports indicated that Emiratis visited the IAF’s Nevatim Air Base, the original story simply notes that this facility is home to 140 Squadron, also known as the Golden Eagle Squadron, which operates all 12 of the Adirs that Israel has at present. The Israelis plan to take delivery of at least 50 F-35Is, but this number could eventually grow to 75 aircraft.

IAF One of the IAF's 140 Squadron's F-35I Adirs.