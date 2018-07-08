Draken Begins Assembly Of First Mirage F1M Destined For Advanced Aggressor Duty

Paramount Aerospace specializes in the modernization of fixed-wing platforms including leading the previous modernization of the Mirage F1M while still in Spanish Air Force military service. Paramount possesses extensive capabilities on the Mirage F1 with full airframe and engine overhaul capability, as well as the ability to upgrade and modernize avionics and mission systems.



"We are looking forward to working with one of the few companies in the world that possess the extensive depth of F1 experience and knowledge that Paramount brings to the table. We are especially confident given Paramount's experience modernizing the same Mirage F1M jets we now own when they were in prior Spanish Air Force service," said Jared Isaacman, CEO of Draken International.

Paramount Group acquired the entire South African Mirage F1 fleet, along with spares, simulators, training aids and other related material. The Mirage F1 represents an ideal solution for low-cost Super Sonic Fighter capability, and Paramount offers a complete air-power package, with full training and technical support for the aircraft. Paramount also operates a fighter aircraft pilot training Academy in South Africa, the only one of its kind on the African continent.

Ivor Ichikowitz, Group Chairman of Paramount Group said, “We are extremely excited by the partnership with Draken International and the establishment of long-term relationships in support of the US Air Force. There are very strong synergies between our organizations in meeting the ever-increasing demand for the effective utilization of legacy aircraft in adversary training. Our collaboration with Draken underlines the importance of strategic partnerships for providing flexible, scalable and affordable solutions for the US Air Force.”