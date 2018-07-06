You Have To See The Rest Of What May Be The Coolest Shot Of The B-2 Stealth Bomber Ever

This totally unique photo of the most expensive combat aircraft ever made looks like it is was taken in the future and of a spaceship.

By Tyler Rogoway
Masked pilots in cockpit of B-2 stealth
Michael L. Abramson—The LIFE Images Collection/Getty
Tyler RogowayView Tyler Rogoway's Articles

The B-2 Spirit looks just as futuristic today as it did when it was unveiled to the public three decades ago. It is my favorite aircraft to photograph and I am still amazed at how dramatically it can 'morph' in appearance depending on the lighting and angle of view. But there is one image I recently found that may be the most unique of the stealth bomber.

The Air Force Can't Say What It Plans To Do With Its Retired B-2 BombersBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
Why the B-2 Stealth Bomber Was Used to Strike ISIS Camps in LibyaBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
This Giant B-2 Replica Is How Airmen Train To Load Weapons Onto A Stealth BomberBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
This Elite B-2 Stealth Bomber Test Unit's Challenge Coin May Be The Coolest EverBy Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Huge Strategic Exercise Is Underway With Half The B-2 Fleet Airborne Over The U.S. (Updated)By Tyler Rogoway and Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone

If you follow me on Twitter, you know the flying-wing bomber's ability to 'change shape' in front of the camera lens is a bit of an obsession of mine.

The B-2 can look downright alien as well, and even like the subject of a popular science-fiction adventure story from the 1980s.

Yet this photo, taken by Michael L. Abramson in 1999, is totally unique. It has a real techno-thriller aura and a sense of mystery. It also paints a deep contrast between man and machine. It seems to make clear that the pilots are just visitors within the B-2's seemingly otherworldly realm. The 35mm texture also adds to the atmosphere of the image.

Michael L. Abramson—The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

Thankfully, we have at least another 15 years to enjoy the finely sculpted Spirit before it is fully replaced by the B-21 Raider. What happens to the 20 stealth bombers after that is up in the air, but don't expect many of them to end up in museums as even after four and a half decades their radar-evading structure will still be highly classified. 

What's your favorite B-2 pic? Show it to us in the comments section below.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ