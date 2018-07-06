You Have To See The Rest Of What May Be The Coolest Shot Of The B-2 Stealth Bomber Ever

The B-2 Spirit looks just as futuristic today as it did when it was unveiled to the public three decades ago. It is my favorite aircraft to photograph and I am still amazed at how dramatically it can 'morph' in appearance depending on the lighting and angle of view. But there is one image I recently found that may be the most unique of the stealth bomber.

If you follow me on Twitter, you know the flying-wing bomber's ability to 'change shape' in front of the camera lens is a bit of an obsession of mine.

The B-2 can look downright alien as well, and even like the subject of a popular science-fiction adventure story from the 1980s.

Yet this photo, taken by Michael L. Abramson in 1999, is totally unique. It has a real techno-thriller aura and a sense of mystery. It also paints a deep contrast between man and machine. It seems to make clear that the pilots are just visitors within the B-2's seemingly otherworldly realm. The 35mm texture also adds to the atmosphere of the image.

Michael L. Abramson—The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

Thankfully, we have at least another 15 years to enjoy the finely sculpted Spirit before it is fully replaced by the B-21 Raider. What happens to the 20 stealth bombers after that is up in the air, but don't expect many of them to end up in museums as even after four and a half decades their radar-evading structure will still be highly classified. What's your favorite B-2 pic? Show it to us in the comments section below. Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com