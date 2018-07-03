No, China Hasn't Built A Laser Assault Rifle That Can 'Carbonize' People

Amid a number of reports that its military forces are employing laser weapons to blind American pilots flying in East Africa and the South China Sea, a Chinese state-run research organization says it has developed yet another man-portable “non-lethal” design. However, researchers have also made wildly implausible claims that this “laser assault rifle” will actually be a disorienting dazzler, a pain ray, and a lethal gun that can turn people into smoking piles of ash straight out of a science fiction movie, all in one compact package. Earlier in July 2018, the South China Morning Post detailed the apparent capabilities of the ZKZM-500 laser weapon, which reportedly weighs less than seven pounds, has a maximum range of approximately half a mile, generates a 15 millimeter-wide beam, and costs around $15,000. The Xi’an Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, says it has already built and tested a prototype of the weapon.

Though Xi’an has described it as a laser that causes temporary blindness, anyone hit with the beam will experience pain “beyond endurance” and it will be able to “burn through clothes in a split second,” unnamed researchers reportedly told the South China Morning Post. “Nobody will know where the attack came from. It will look like an accident,” one of them added. The prospective roles for such a system would range from law enforcement tasks, such as dispersing crowds and defusing hostage situations, to military applications, such as covertly destroying valuable targets, including fuel storage tanks and radar dishes, or even killing a specific individual.

Chinese Internet One of China's many existing hand-held laser weapons, which troops and security personnel could use to disrupt optics on hostile aircraft or vehicles or temporarily blind enemy personnel.

If what Xi’an is claiming is true, the weapon would represent a revolutionary leap in both laser research and military technology. Existing directed energy weapons able to destroy hostile targets, or even generate a painful less-than-lethal energy beam, require significant power sources and bulky infrastructure that have made them too big for any single person to reasonably carry. These lasers and particle beams often have to focus their rays on a particular target for an extended period of time to achieve the desired effect, as well. The team at Xi’an claims that the ZKZM-500 needs only a standard lithium-ion battery to provide power for more than 1,000 two-second bursts, which will be enough to create the desired effects. “This is no longer science fiction,” Wang Zhimin, an associate researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Research Centre for Laser Physics and Technology, told the South China Morning Post. “They are already a fact of life.” But Wang isn’t involved in the ZKZM-500 project in any way. In addition, it’s not clear if he was responding to questions from the Hong Kong-based newspaper regarding that weapon specifically or the increasing miniaturization of powerful electronic systems in general. None of this is to say that the Chinese government isn’t investing heavily in advanced technologies with already impressive results. The country is making very visible strides in the fields of hypersonic weapons, electromagnetic railguns, low observable manned and unmanned aircraft designs, artificial-intelligence driven drone swarm technology, and more.

via South China Morning Post An official photo of China's experimental naval electromagnetic railgun. This weapon's size, configuration, and reported capabilities better reflect the general, world-wide state of this technology.

In each one of these cases, though, the resulting products have largely reflected other existing, if particularly advanced developments. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy’s prototype railgun is of a similar size to experimental systems in other countries. China’s stealthy jets and drones reflect general trends in the development of such aircraft worldwide, too. The computer-generated image of the ZKZM-500 that Xi’an has released looks similar in most respects to more than a half-dozen other man-portable laser dazzlers that the Chinese military and other security forces have been experimenting with for years. Just in June 2018, the Chengdu Hengan Police Equipment Manufacturing Company released its own laser "machine gun" that emits rapid pulses, but without any claims that it does more than just disorient individuals.

Chengdu Hengan Police Equipment Manufacturing Company via South China Morning Post A promotional image showing the Chengdu Hengan Police Equipment Manufacturing Company's new laser "machine gun."

One of the older types, the WJG-2002, also has a size and shape reminiscent of the country’s standard, bullet-shooting QBZ-95 assault rifle. This is likely to both make it easier for troops to carry and to make it less likely for enemy forces to quickly isolate an individual carrying the system and focus their fire on them. The Chinese have never before claimed that these weapons are laser rifles capable of “carbonizing” opponents or seriously disfiguring them, as the researchers implied to the South China Morning Post. With an international law banning any such system that deliberately causes permanent blindness, China has actually been especially careful to insist that these weapons are non-lethal and have no lasting effects on humans.

via China Military Online A soldier aims a WJG-2002.