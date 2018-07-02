B-2 Flies First 'End-To-End' Tests With New Nuclear Bomb Amid Growing Cost Concerns

The U.S. Air Force, in cooperation with the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, has completed the first end-to-end qualification flight tests of the new B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb on the B-2 bomber. This milestone comes amid continued concerns about the weapon’s cost, including the recent announcement that the Pentagon’s top internal watchdog has started its own audit of the program. On June 29, 2018, the National Nuclear Security Administration, or NNSA, revealed the two successful test flights in an official press release. A B-2A Spirit stealth bomber from the Air Force’s 419th Test and Evaluation Squadron, situated at Edwards Air Force Base in California, had dropped the weapons, which did not carry live nuclear warheads, on the Tonopah Test Range on June 9, 2018.

“These qualification flight tests demonstrate the B61-12 design meets system requirements and illustrate the continued progress of the B61-12 life extension program to meet national security requirements” U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Michael Lutton, NNSA’s Principal Assistant Deputy Administrator for Military Application, said in a statement. “The achievement is also a testament to the dedication of our workforce and the enduring partnership between NNSA and the U.S. Air Force.” The “end-to-end” tests were meant to demonstrate the ability of crews in the air and on the ground to go through the same procedures and sequence of actions with the new bombs that they would during an actual mission. The first test drop of the complete B61-12 “shape,” simply to help validate its basic performance, had occurred in 2015.

DOD A B61-12 test "shape" on an F-15E Strike Eagle during an earlier test flight.

The B61-12, also known as the B61 Mod 12, is a cooperative effort between the Air Force and NNSA. The former is responsible for procuring the Boeing-designed GPS-assisted inertial navigation system (INS)-directed tail kit, while the latter has been developing the bomb’s main assembly and integrating the actual nuclear warhead on live weapons. In addition to the moving fins on the tail kit, the bombs also use rockets in the main body to spin-stabilize it in flight and improve its accuracy. The bomb’s exact capabilities remain highly classified. Existing reports indicate that each one will have a warhead with a maximum yield of approximately 50 kilotons. It seems almost certain that the B61-12 will have what is known as a “dial-a-yield” capability, which can limit the extent of the nuclear reaction inside the warhead and, as a result, the explosive force of the detonation.

The remaining existing versions of the B61 versions, which you can read about in more detail in this past War Zone feature, have this functionality to differing degrees, according to publicly available information. Personnel can reportedly set some of them to yields as low as 0.3 kilotons, which is exponentially less powerful than the bombs the United States dropped on Japan in 1945. The need for this feature will be essential since the U.S. military expects the B61-12 to replace all existing versions – B61-3, -4, -7, and -11 – in the active stockpile. At present, the goal is for the new bombs, which the U.S. military and the Department of Energy have been developing since at least 2011, to begin entering service in 2020.

Dave Bezaire via Flickr An older B61 bomb "shape" in a museum.

The full stockpile of approximately 400 bombs is supposed to be combat ready by 2025. The B-2A, along with various dual-purpose combat jets, such as the F-16C/D Viper and F-15E Strike Eagle, will be able to carry these weapons. The Air Force plans to integrate the B61-12 on the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter and B-21 Raider bomber in the future, too. To adequately supplant the B61-11 bunker buster variant, the new bombs will also need features that allow it to strike at deeply buried targets. It remains unclear how this would necessarily work since NNSA is remanufacturing older B61-4 bombs to serve as the basis for the new weapons and these lack any sort of specialized, penetrating capabilities.

Hans Kristensen/FAS A chart showing how NNSA plans to remanufacture older B61 bombs into the new B61-12. Of particular note, the new variant will have the same warhead and other major internal components as the existing B61-4.