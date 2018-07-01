Azerbaijani Reporter Gets Way Too Close To Low Flying Hind Attack Helicopter 

There's a certain type of filming style that has come out of Russia in which a host or reporter covering a military topic is filmed with all types of action going on around them as they stoically deliver their copy. It has a hint of Top Gear and a hint of Michael Bay, but it is definitely a unique style. Apparently, this production method is popular in Azerbaijan too.

Certainly, we know the country has a flair for packaging its defense capabilities creatively on video, but in this case, the host may have gotten a bit more than she bargained for in an attempt to frame the perfect shot. Yet amazingly, she never flinched, even as a Hind attack helicopter gets too close for comfort as it rips by.