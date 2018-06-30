King Of Jordan Wields Unique Firearms During Son's Birthday Shooting Drill

Abdullah's sidearm is even more unique. First off it's a single-action 1911, which is still favored by a number of special operators and elite police units. At first glance, I thought it was maybe a Wilson Combat custom or other high-end 1911, but when I tasked Twitter with finding out exactly what it was, the answer ended up being quite interesting.

Apparently, the JTK-1911 comes in at least two calibers, traditional .45 ACP and 9mm, and a number of configurations were presented at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC) in Tampa , Florida last month, including the one with what appears to be a built-in compensator being used by King Abdullah.

The pistol is a 1911 derivative called the JTK-1911 built by Jordanian Armament and Weapon Systems, or JAWS for short. JAWS has made a number of pistols in the past, including the single-action/double-action Viper , but not a 1911.

As you can see, this commander-length pistol has a bunch of features that have become common on the 1911 market, including a rail, low-profile fiber-optic sights, flared mag well, and a skeletonized hammer. But the small compensator is somewhat unique though. It also comes in a government size model and a compact model, albeit without the compensator.

The move for JAWS to enter into a very crowded 1911 market is somewhat odd. Military and law enforcement units aren't adopting the type in increasing numbers these days, with modern polymer-framed designs becoming far more popular. But still, having the king of your country and one of the most well known special operators in the world using your pistol during intensive training is quite the endorsement. We also don't know how big a stake King Abdullah has in the pistol, as it could be something of a passion project for him in itself.

Probably the biggest question is does Jordan plan on trying to export their 1911 line to the United States for sales in the domestic market. The 1911 remains a highly popular pistol type for American citizens and has a cult-like following among pro and amateur shooters alike. If that's the case, this is great advertising.

In the end, the King gets to use the weapons he wants, and those include a royal flight of S-70 helicopters he flies around in. So high-end compact rifles and special pistols built locally aren't that big of a deal. But the question remains, is the JTK-1911 really fit for a king? We just don't know at this point, but making a 'better 1911' is a big lift considering the off-the-shelf competition that already exists.