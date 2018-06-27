Last Night We Heard What It Sounds Like Just Before A B-52 Begins The End Of The World

EAMs can be broadcast via a number of radio bands. E-6B Mercury and E-4B Nightwatch strategic command and control aircraft have a battery of communications systems to connect with their nuclear forces, including everything from secure microwave satellite links to reeling out their miles long very-low-frequency antennas and cranking the aircraft into a pylon turn to align them vertically. This is a common method for contacting submarines deep below the waves.

EAMs, and how they are conveyed, is all just part of the immense support infrastructure that has been built up at the cost of trillions of dollars since the advent of nuclear weapons. Elements of this massive apparatus range from elite underground bunkers for continuity of government operations, to making sure the best communications technology is available in the air, on the ground, at sea, and in space to reliably carry out a nuclear attack order should it ever come.