Marine KC-130Js Are Getting A Much More Potent Bolt-On Weapons And Sensor Kit

The U.S. Navy, on behalf of the U.S. Marines, recently completed a five-week long series of live-fire tests involving a KC-130J Hercules aircraft equipped with the latest version of the Harvest Hawk armament kit. The full, upgraded package will include the ability to fire new weapons, improved sensors, an electronic warfare capability, and other changes that will make the systems easier to operate, cheaper to maintain, and more readily able to accept additional updates in the future. Earlier in June 2018, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) announced that a crew from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Zero (VX-20) had completed the experiments, which included strikes against stationary and moving test targets, at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California. The Marines first announced plans to upgrade the Harvest Hawk system back in 2016 and the Navy says the upgraded arrangement, which it is now calling Harvest Hawk Plus, or HH+, will begin entering service in the first half of 2019.

“The upgrade allows the Harvest Hawk to use newer missile variants,” Greg Kuntz, a NAVAIR spokesperson, said in an Email to The War Zone. “The system also delivers a more ergonomic and maintainable mission operator pallet, improved video and imaging, and greater targeting capabilities.” The Navy paired the tests with a routine iteration of the Marine Corps’ Weapons Tactics Instructor (WTI) course at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in neighboring Arizona. WTI’s are capstone exercises for Marine aviators that push them to show their mastery of combat aviation, tactics application, and battle planning. Adding the HH+ aircraft to the mix would have provided a perfect opportunity for those Marines to observe and offer feedback about the aircraft’s new capabilities.

Lockheed Martin A Marine KC-130J with the existing Harvest Hawk system.

The Marines are already well familiar with the existing Harvest Hawk kit, which they began testing in 2009 and saw its first combat to Afghanistan in 2010. The service also employed the aircraft in Iraq. Its primary weapons on those deployments since then have been the AGM-114P2 and P2A Hellfire II and AGM-176 Griffin precision-guided missiles, as well as the GBU-44/B Viper Strike glide bomb. The HH+ kit will allow Marine crews to fire the improved AGM-114P4 and P4A missiles. The new variants include an Inertial Measuring Unit, which improves the missile's ability to maneuver. This will make the weapon more precise and better able to engage moving enemies.

USMC Hellfires under the wing of a Marine Corps KC-130J with the existing Harvest Hawk kit.

The P4s otherwise have the same anti-armor warhead, which features a tandem charge to help defeat explosive-reactive armor, as the older P2s. The P2A and P4A subvariants both have an additional fragmentation sleeve around the main explosive payload that sprays shrapnel when the missile explodes to make it more effective against soft targets and enemy personnel. The Marine Corps eventually plans to replace the Hellfires entirely with the new Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM). In June 2018, the U.S. Army, which is leading this program, gave Lockheed Martin the green light to start low-rate initial production of the missiles. These weapons combine various components from the AGM-114R variant, similar in many respects to the P versions, with a new multi-mode guidance package that includes millimeter wave radar and semi-active laser homing functionality. The JAGMs will be compatible with any existing launcher that can fire Hellfire II missiles. The Army expects the new missiles will enter full-rate production in 2019.

US Army A diagram showing the components that the JAGM missiles leverage from the existing AGM-114R.