Army Lays Out Plans For Pilot-Optional 'Knife Fighter' Attack Reconnaissance Rotorcraft

“The Army currently lacks the ability to conduct armed reconnaissance, light attack, and security with improved stand-off and lethal and non-lethal capabilities with a platform sized to hide in radar clutter and for the urban canyons of mega cities,” the draft contracting document says. “To close this gap, the Army envisions an optionally manned, next generation rotorcraft with attributes of reduced cognitive workload, increased operational tempo … through ultra-reliable designs and extended maintenance free periods, and advanced teaming and autonomous capabilities.” The solicitation goes on to say that the Army envisions a “knife fighter” that will maximize performance in as small of a package as is reasonable. The aircraft will feature systems that can be rapidly upgraded, expanded upon, or replaced thanks a standardized software interface. This is something the service is pursuing as part of other efforts to make it easier and cheaper to update systems on aircraft and ground vehicles in the future.

US Army US Army AH-64 Apaches, the service's primary attack reconnaissance aircraft at present.

Depending on how the Army implements this systems architecture, it could help support the aircraft’s autonomous capabilities, as well. The U.S. military as a whole has become steadily more interested in using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help make things easier for manned crews in aircraft and vehicles, especially by helping to filter through increasingly large amounts of sensor data and other information. These systems could also suggest the most optimal courses of action in a particular situation, such as most effective flight route to a destination or the best vector to attack a specific target. Those same features will help enable the aircraft’s ability to work with other unmanned aerial vehicles and potentially fly without a manned crew itself. Manned-unmanned teaming in particular, such as the ability to seamlessly share information with drones or even issue commands to those unmanned aircraft, is a key requirement of the FARA CP program. The Army has already been actively testing the ability of its existing manned helicopters to work together with pilotless planes, such as the MQ-1C. The “tethered” drones could scout ahead, effectively increasing the area a single manned rotorcraft could reconnoiter at once. It could also help reduce the risk to the crew by sending the unmanned aircraft ahead to scout for possible hazards first. A pilotless craft could also potentially carry electronic warfare jammers or kinetic weapons, such as small guided missiles or glide bombs, to attack those targets and clear a path for the manned helicopters to follow through. This is to say nothing of the weapons and other systems the final FARA design will carry itself.

US Army A US Army MQ-1C Gray Eagle drone.

The draft solicitation heavily alludes to this concept of operations. “This platform will be the center piece of the integrated air defense system … breeching [sic; breaching] team,” it says. And though it’s not mentioned spherically in the document, the Army has made it clear the electronic warfare, and electronic attack specifically, is very important to the FARA concept in the past. “We want [these aircraft] to be able to spoof those radars, jam those radars, hunt those radars and kill those radars,” U.S. Army Brigadier General Walter Rugen, the deputy commander of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division and head of the service’s Future Vertical Lift Cross Functional Team (CFT), said at the Association of the United States Army's Global Force Symposium in March 2018. So far there has been no mention of any stealth features for the FARA, which were a major part of the RAH-66 program. The new concept shares much of the same expected mission profile as the Comanche and the Army could reveal that this is a requirement for its new project later on. The Army announced plans for eight CFTs within Futures Command to explore potential new technologies in different functional areas in 2017. The other seven teams are working on issues related to Long Range Precision Fires; Next Generation Combat Vehicle; Network Command, Control, Communication, and Intelligence; Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing; Air and Missile Defense; Soldier Lethality; and the Synthetic Training Environment. During his presentation at the Global Force Symposium, Rugen, who previously commanded the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, which is forward deployed in South Korea, used the exact phrase “urban canyons of mega cities.” His rhetorical fingerprints are unsurprisingly clear elsewhere in the draft solicitation.

US Army Then-U.S. Army Colonel Walter Rugen, third from the right, meets with South Korean officials, in 2014.