F-15SA Bristles With A Dozen AIM-120 Missiles During Star Wars Canyon Run

The next Eagle iteration will be the F-15QA which is destined to Saudi Arabia's less than loving neighbor Qatar. The F-15QA will be even more advanced than the F-15SA and will include new large-screen cockpit displays, a low-profile HUD, and an entirely new internal wing structure among other enhancements. 36 of the jets are on order with an option for another 36 in hand.

Even though an upgrade program continues on multiple fronts for USAF F-15C/D Eagles, their future is now more in doubt than ever, but the service's F-15Es are sure to serve long into the future. They are currently receiving new radars and soon they will get one of the most advanced electronic warfare suites on the planet. But even with these enhancements, they won't compare to the Eagles currently being fielded to Arab states, and it looks very likely that Israel will be putting in an order for similar jets in the very near future.

Author's note: A huge thanks to Christopher McGreevy for sharing his awesome pictures with us, they are some of the coolest shots we have seen from the canyon yet!

