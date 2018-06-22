Army Plans To Double Guided Artillery Rocket's Range By Putting Control Fins On Its Tail

GMLRS, which has a maximum range of around 43 miles, first entered production in 2003. The Army, along with the Marines, who also employ the weapon, has since been working on a joint project to extend its range.

With the fins on the tail, the new version of the rocket can be much more aerodynamic, helping it to fly further. It’s not clear whether TC-GMLRS will feature an improved motor, as well. The weapon does require a new guidance package to account for the change in position of the control fins.

The improved rockets still use a GPS/INS guidance system to steer them to their targets, limiting them to engaging static targets. In the future, the Army could potentially consider adding in a laser-guidance package, especially since there is now free space in the nose. This could allow troops on the ground, as well as manned or unmanned aircraft, to cue the weapons to engage moving targets, but could again impact its overall range.

So far, it appears that the design with the tail-mounted control surfaces is just as accurate as the existing type. In the March 2018 flight test, the prototype TC-GMLRS rocket, which did not have a live warhead in it at the time, plowed almost straight down into the ground within two meters of the designated target.