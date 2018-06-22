Undisclosed Manned Aircraft Has Crashed At White Sands Missile Range In New Mexico

The incident occurred near the Red Rio Bombing and Gunnery range located North of Holloman Air Force Base. 

By Tyler Rogoway
Google Earth
Tyler RogowayView Tyler Rogoway's Articles

Holloman Air Force Base's 49th Wing has released a statement saying a 'manned aircraft' has crashed on Red Rio Bombing Range which is located within White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The crash occurred at 11:45AM local time and there is no word on the condition of the undisclosed aircraft's crew or even how many people were onboard the aircraft when it went down. 

A USAF F-15C Eagle Crashed Off Okinawa, Pilot Rescued Alive After Ejection (Updated)By Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Air Force T-38C Talon Jet Trainer Crashes in MississippiBy Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
B-1 Bombers Return To The Skies But USAF Says Problems May Still RemainBy Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
Puerto Rico National Guard WC-130 Hurricane Hunter Crashes In A Ball Of Fire In Georgia (Updated)By Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
F-16 From Luke AFB Has Crashed Near Lake Havasu (Updated)By Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone

The fact that the type of aircraft has not been released is odd, although we have seen this type of information handling before. Still, it's too early to judge if the airframe was secretive in nature or what circumstances are causing the lack disclosure regarding the type of aircraft involved. 

USAF

The Red Rio Bombing range being pummeled. 

The incident is yet another in a long string of mishaps, many of which have been deadly, that have impacted all of the services since the beginning of 2018. 

DoD slide

The crash has resulted in the cancelation of the scheduled start to the next phase of the USAF's Light Attack Experiment that was supposed to kick off later today at Holloman AFB.

The aircraft crash has canceled the scheduled U.S. Air Force’s Light Attack Experiment exercise in Alamogordo that was to begin around 3 p.m. Friday.

We will keep this post updated with more information as it comes available.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ