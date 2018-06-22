This Top Gun Cast Interview Shot By USS Enterprise Media Staff Is Solid Gold
Shot during Top Gun's production aboard the ship, this time capsule of a video was the calm before the storm for the cast and the Navy.
In this job you never know what will pop up in your inbox on a minute-to-minute basis. Last night I was sent a gem of a video from one of our readers that is not only fascinating and entertaining but also topical. Top Gun has grown into a unique social phenomenon, but with the sequel finally being shot, its place in America's consciousness is reaching all new heights. So this 'behind the scenes' video shot by the USS Enterprise's media shop while the film was in production aboard the carrier is really a time capsule of footage worth watching.
At the time, Top Gun the film didn't even exist in the Navy's lexicon and its actors, including Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards, and Tim Robbins were still somewhat fresh faces on the silver screen. Tony Scott, who also sat for the interview, wasn't a huge name in Hollywood just yet either. And as you can see for yourself, there was a lot of Maverick and Goose in Cruise and Edwards even before the final cut hit theaters.
When asked what it was like arriving on a carrier at sea for the first time, Anthony Edwards quipped "I had an erection." You can hear Cruise respond "oh my god..." It might as well have been an exchange between the two from the movie.
The video also includes some behind-the-scenes footage shot on the carrier. You can imagine the buzz around the ship about the movie being filmed on its deck and in its passageways, yet most sailors wouldn't ever get a glimpse of the production or its stars.
It's amazing to think that even over three decades since Top Gun hit theaters we are still finding out more about its production. I have done multiple stories on this alone, including giving a behind-the-scenes view of the making of the film by an actual Topgun instructor that was working at the school at the time—David "Bio" Baranek—who wrote the must-read book Topgun Days.
The Navy's Fighter Weapons School was still somewhat obscure at the time, at least to the public, but after the film was released that all changed dramatically. You can read all about being a Topgun instructor during the era and taming the Tomcat in these past tell-all features (here, here, here, and here).
History is now repeating itself as the hype machine for Top Gun 2 spins up. We are sure to get an increasing stream of viral promotion and behind the scenes news coverage of the movie's production as it barrels towards release.
Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theaters in 2019.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
