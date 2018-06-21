Turkey's F-35 Rollout Ceremony Got Pretty, Pretty, Weird

Rollout events for major new combat aircraft are often flashy, overwrought affairs to begin with, but the Lockheed Martin event to celebrate the delivery of Turkey's first completed F-35 Joint Strike Fighter was particularly over the top, featuring traditional music and song together with a dancer who performed at one point while wearing a pair massive leather wings that looked like something out of Leonardo Da Vinci's notebooks. What this sometimes surreal celebration didn't have was any direct reference to the very serious and steadily escalating political spat between the U.S. and Turkish governments that threatens to upend the stealth fighter deliveries over the latter country's purchase of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. Lockheed Martin hosted the ceremony on Sept. 21, 2018, at its plant in Fort Worth, Texas that builds the F-35. In the near future, the Turkish Air Force will fly its two initial F-35As to Luke Air Force Base in Arizona to begin training alongside the U.S. Air Force and other international Joint Strike Fighter partners. Turkey has been actively involved in the F-35 program from the beginning and plans to purchase more than 100 of the jets in total, making it one of the largest customers to date. Turkish defense contractors are also involved in the production of certain components of the aircraft and are slated to provide maintenance support to other European customers in the future.

"As you are all well aware, Turkey is located at the geostrategic and cultural crossroads between the East and the West," Turkish Major General Reha Ufuk Er said during the event. "On the other hand, it’s geographic location and proximity to the conflict areas significantly increases the security challenges it faces. All of these factors necessitate that Turkey has robust capabilities to ensure her contribution to regional and global security environment." Standing in front of the jet on the stage, the officer added that the F-35 was a "great asset" to help Turkey achieve its own security goals, as well as increasing the capabilities of the NATO alliance. It's also worth noting that the aircraft was flanked by a 2,000-pound class bomb with the HGK GPS/INS guidance kit and a Stand Off Missile (SOM) air-launched cruise missile, two Turkish-made weapons the country plans to eventually integrate onto its version of the plane.