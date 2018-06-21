We Have More Info On The Presidential Motorcade's New Satcom-Packing Super Truck 

"The Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCV) is built on a Ford Super Duty truck platform modified to maximize payload with an overall appearance of a six door sport utility vehicle with air ride suspension. The MCV includes a structurally reinforced 5 slice antenna platform that incorporates an omni-directional satellite mount.

The MCV was designed to protect and process all levels of communication data through a network of cable trays. The walls of the vehicle have seven layers of EMI shielding. The vehicle will be a Tempest Chamber Certified rolling SCIF which means off-the-shelf hardware can be installed in standard equipment racks. An extensive effort was made to integrate advanced RF, sound, and heat countermeasures including a 32,000 BTU HVAC system.

The MCV will have a 4G Air Worthiness Certification and can be deployed worldwide to mission areas via enclosed semi-trailers and cargo aircraft."