We Have More Info On The Presidential Motorcade's New Satcom-Packing Super Truck
The massive six door custom truck only holds three people and features a cutting-edge command station in an electronically shielded cabin.
Yesterday we did a deep dive on a new jet-black, six-door, dome-packing truck that has appeared at the rear guard of the president's sprawling motorcade. We concluded that this vehicle was a new 'Roadrunner'—the Secret Service's code name for the White House Communications Agency's communications, networking, and command vehicle that follows the presidential limousine everywhere. Basically a rolling highly secure satellite communications gateway and wifi router, this vehicle is critical to the motorcade's functions and to the Command In Chief's ability to stay in touch at all times. Now we have much more to report about this mysterious vehicle and where it came from.
The truck was produced by The Armored Group and features a large, almost sci-fi like command station with a large video screen in the back. In fact, the rear of the vehicle is built as its own sensitive compartmentalized information facility (SCIF), sealed and hardened to exacting standards from external electronic emissions.
By building a SCIF inside the truck, non-hardened components can be installed, thus saving time and cost, and improving the vehicle's overall capabilities and flexibility.
Just three occupants are carried in the truck's six-door custom cabin. The Armored Group describes the vehicle as such:
"The Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCV) is built on a Ford Super Duty truck platform modified to maximize payload with an overall appearance of a six door sport utility vehicle with air ride suspension. The MCV includes a structurally reinforced 5 slice antenna platform that incorporates an omni-directional satellite mount.
The MCV was designed to protect and process all levels of communication data through a network of cable trays. The walls of the vehicle have seven layers of EMI shielding. The vehicle will be a Tempest Chamber Certified rolling SCIF which means off-the-shelf hardware can be installed in standard equipment racks. An extensive effort was made to integrate advanced RF, sound, and heat countermeasures including a 32,000 BTU HVAC system.
The MCV will have a 4G Air Worthiness Certification and can be deployed worldwide to mission areas via enclosed semi-trailers and cargo aircraft."
The Armored Group goes on to give the specs of the highly-modified vehicle's payload bay and support systems:
Interior Construction
- 1000 lbs. Rated Slide-Out Storage
- Custom Battery Storage Box
- High Output Cooling
- Extensive EMI Shielding
- Capable Of Up To 84 Rack Units
- Operator Command Station
Interior Layout
- Communications Command Station
- FMVSS Compliant Seating
- 84 Units of Equipment Racking
- No Data Classification Bleed Over
- Printer Station
- Vehicle Power Control
- Partitioned Operator Spaces
- Power and Data Isolation
Power Strategy
P.A.C.E.
- Primary – 6.3KW 120VAC On-the-Move Generator
- Auxiliary – Shore Power
- Contingency – Odyssey Batteries
- Emergency – Hold Up Batteries and UPS
- Command Station Control of Load Monitoring
- 4000W DC/AC inverter
Testing and Certifications
- FMVSS Certified Seat Anchor
- 4G Air Worthiness Tie Down Certification
- 10 Zone Severe Heat Chamber Testing
- MIL-STD-810G Water Testing
- FEA Roof Structural Analysis
The site also has information on its armor, with vital areas being protected against rifle rounds under-floor blasts, including its sensitive computer systems. Run-flat tires, enhanced braking, and an upgraded suspension are all part of the package as well. A 10 passenger transport variant is also available.
The Armored Group makes all types of armored vans, SUVs, limos, sedans, and special purpose vehicles, including this very wicked looking SWAT Suburban. The company is a prolific purveyor of armored SUVs to the U.S federal government, from Special Operations Command to the Department of Justice, and most notably the State Department, which has consumed such vehicles at an alarming, if not wasteful rate.
What's clear is that this modified F350 Super Duty offers a lot more capacity than the Chevy Suburban platform it replaces, which not only means more capability now but room for expansion in the future.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
