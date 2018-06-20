The Presidential Motorcade Has A New Mysterious And Sinister Looking Vehicle

You can see this new truck speeding to keep up with the motorcade as the column hauls its way towards to Capitol yesterday:

The mysterious new vehicle in question is hardier looking than its peers, with a Ford F350 Super Duty six-door conversion truck acting as a base platform. But the hulking customized truck isn't what's likely to grab people's attention the most. It's the big, gloss black, bubble-like enclosure on top of the vehicle that's most conspicuous.

The Presidential Motorcade, like Air Force One, is a symbol of American might and the center of great attention, both positive and negative, wherever it hits the streets. Two years ago we published the definitive guide to this rolling armada, and although vehicle model types get updated on a rotating basis and a new antenna appears here or there, it has largely stayed the same. At least until this week, when a new, intimidating looking vehicle showed up at the tail-end of the high profile procession.

Luckily, White House bureau chief for VOA News, Steve Herman, was able to snap a close-up pic of the truck when President Trump was inside the Capitol, and you can see how the vehicle is nearly impossible to miss.

Steve's tweet started an interesting thread of speculation as to what this vehicle is for and what the dome does on top of it. Everything from 360 high-resolution imaging systems to lasers were mentioned. And quite honestly, most of the suggestions were not so far-fetched. Solid-state lasers and the systems used to target them are going to become a necessity in the years to come when it comes to VVIP protection, something I have been talking about for years. Combined with electronic countermeasures, these systems will be essential when it comes to protecting high-valued targets from hobby-like drone attacks. Spherical continuous imaging systems paired with facial recognition software is like the wide-area aerial surveillance of the land domain and it's going to be an emerging capability in the future. Albeit, in this case, taking up a rear position while wielding such a system doesn't make much sense. The answer as to this new vehicle's purpose seems to be fairly clear to me, but it's much less exotic than the aforementioned suggestions.

stretchmytruck.com There are a number of companies that offer six door conversions for trucks. They aren't cheap, but adding extra space for equipment techs, as well as extra hardware, is probably a highly valued for this mission.

It looks like the White House Communications Agency and the Secret Service have received a new and much improved "Roadrunner." Roadrunner has one of the most critical jobs in the entire motorcade, keeping the President and their entire support apparatus connected to the outside world while barreling through concrete canyons and crowded highways. As such, it also has a critical command and control function to play. In decades past, this capability mainly included secure voice communications and coordination services for key personnel, but today it is far more complicated than that, with the internet and streaming services being a critical tool for everyone to have at their fingertips. With this in mind, Roadrunner is constantly on the run developmentally speaking. It has to adapt to changing times and technologies—incorporating new systems while decommissioning old ones—all the while still maintaining constant and reliable service for the President's daily travels. It is a very complicated and high stakes proposition, to say the least. In my The Fascinating Anatomy Of The Presidential Motorcade feature, I described Roadrunner as such:

"Roadrunner, also known as the Mobile Command and Control Vehicle, is one of the most conspicuous vehicles in Motorcade. A beefed-up Suburban, it houses a large satellite communications array and posts an antenna farm along its roof-line. This vehicle keeps the President and White House officials securely connected to the world, providing encrypted voice, internet and video communications via the Pentagon’s constellation of hardened communications satellites. This vehicle may also be able to handle communications for nuclear arms release. Roadrunner also helps facilitate secure communications within the Motorcade itself. Think of it as a big rolling data encryption center, wifi hotspot, radio repeater and doomsday communications control center."