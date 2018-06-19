Watch This A-10 Fly Right Up Against The Side Of Star Wars Canyon

Star Wars Canyon, also referred to as the Jedi Transition or Rainbow Canyon , is a mecca for aviation photographers, providing a beautiful location to watch military aircraft pull off intense maneuvers and sometimes even catch a glimpse of something particularly rare . But few aircraft look as at home zipping through the rugged terrain as the Air Force's A-10 Warthog ground attack planes. In 2017, the team at Mantegani Photos grabbed a great video a pilot training for the U.S. Air Force's A-10 Demonstration Flight Team showing off just how maneuverable the aircraft is in low altitude flight, putting the Warthog just about as close as physically possible to the canyon wall during one particularly spectacular pass.

Mantegani's video includes footage from both Nov. 9 and 13, 2017 and shows the A-10 flying through the Canyon's "Sidewinder" low-level route. All sorts of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft use the area for training, which includes various low- and high-altitude routes and restricted operating areas.

But the Warthogs gets low as it goes zooming by and it gets closer to the canyon wall at around 0:53 in the video's runtime than anything we have seen before. Its dramatic vertical exit from the canyon is also eyewatering. But we have to remember that shadows on hills and the camera's depth of field compression may make the pass look a bit more dramatic than it actually was. But still, it certainly looks close. Regardless, there isn't any reason to think that the maneuver was actually unnecessarily dangerous or risky, as the Warthog is a unique beast.