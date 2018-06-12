Watch US Army Abrams Tanks In World War II Paint Crush Cars At German Competition

The United States and its allies and partners are hardly the only ones to host this sort of event. Every year since 2013, the Russias have held what they call the Tank Biathlon, which brings together tank crews from all over the world.

That gathering is much more akin to a sporting competition, though, and often involves vehicles painted in lurid colors. Participants don't have to supply their own vehicles either, with most countries receiving Russian T-72-series tanks in order to compete, giving the event the air of an arms show, as well. China notably always brings its own Type 96A and India has employed its T-90S "Bhishma" in the past.

There's no official connection, but the Strong Europe Tank Challenge does seem to be a response of sorts to the Tank Biathlon. The United States has received two unofficial invitations to the Russian event, one in 2013 and another in 2017, but has never sent any teams to participate.