Kim Jong Un To Fly On A Foreign Aircraft Direct To Singapore For Summit

In recent years these aircraft have seldom flown for long periods over water or to remote or unfamiliar locations, only servicing locales in nearby Russian and China on a scheduled basis. With this in mind, relying on a foreign country's long-range aircraft and experienced aircrew seems like a very smart move.

There are risks on so many levels when it comes to Kim leaving North Korea for the controversial summit, but having his aircraft go missing could quickly spark a conflict. Using a third party's aircraft that North Korea feels comfortable with should greatly alleviate many of his long-range transportation concerns and it would provide some insurance to the U.S. and its allies that a malfunction wouldn't turn into a dire international crisis.

Using a more modern and reliable aircraft also means that the summit, which could last a number of minutes or be extended for two days, has a better chance of starting on time to begin with. A mechanical breakdown in a foreign country with an old Russian-built aircraft could result in a delay likely measured in days not hours, not to mention a major set of security issues.

At the same time, if this report proves accurate, the fact that this is being decided just now, only a few days away from the summit, underscores just how hastily it is being thrown together. And there is still no guarantee it will happen at all.

We don't know what the situation is like at home for Kim and such a distant locale definitely puts the young ruler out on a limb. According to U.S. officials, he is extremely worried about assassination attempts on his way to the summit and while in Singapore itself. So last minute cold feet remains a very real possibility.

And just like everything having to do with this summit, Kim's travel plans could change. He could simply opt to take his own aircraft even after a foreign aircraft is secured. It is also possible one of North Korea's airliners, and even Kim's VVIP configured Il-62, could still be used to carry advisors, security personnel, and other members of North Korea's diplomatic team to Singapore in advance of Kim's arrival.

Regardless of the transportation details, suffice it to say that next week looks set to include one of the most interesting and suspenseful displays of geopolitical theater of our lifetimes.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com