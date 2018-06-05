Reporters Had A Surprise Close Encounter With An RQ-170 Sentinel At Vandenberg AFB

"Yesterday was supposed to be a standard day. Show up, check in, get a pass, and load into the van, but it ended with a fantastic surprise. My mission was photographing Orbital ATK’s Lockheed L-1011 'Stargazer' aircraft which was configured to launch NASA's ICON satellite into space. Our USAF escorts issued the standard rules about no photography or videography while in transit to the media area for our shoot.

After an hour of shooting the jet and its space-faring payload out of the base's expansive apron, we pack up into our media van for the trip back to the public parking area. Under USAF escort we departed the flight line and head to the gate. Upon turning eastbound on the flight line along the main taxiway, sitting in front of the southern side of the main hangar was something spectacular, it was as if I was seeing a ghost.

I said nothing, my colleague in the van also saw it and jabbed me trying to figure out if what we were seeing was indeed really what we both thought it appeared to be. We kept driving towards it. By then every journalist in the van was seeing what lay ahead and we all knew we were about to get a very special, albeit seemingly unplanned look at the Skunk Works' history-making stealth drone.

As we rolled by just dozens of feet away, the RQ-170 was sitting there on the flight line with a power cart next to it and a few people milling around it. Its jet inlet looked to have almost a brass or gold-like finish under direct overhead sunlight. Unlike the patch-work cream and black toned Sentinel I had photographed on approach to the base the year before, this one was wearing a dark grey low-visibility scheme on top with lighter gray on the bottom. It also lacked the big flight test data boom that the other one had installed. Overall it looked like a far more operationally relevant configuration of the famed "Beast of Kandahar."

We just silently starred in awe as we rolled past it and continued on to the main gate where we were sent on our way. The cameo appearance of the Sentinel was never even addressed."