Kim's Ousting Of Top Military Officials Ahead Of Summit May Be A Sign Of Instability At Home

"No Kwang Chol, first vice minister of the Ministry of People’s Armed Forces, has succeeded Pak Yong Sik as defense chief, according to a source well-informed about North Korean affairs.

The opposition is expected in North Korea's military ranks to a possible dramatic change in the country's nuclear policy.

There is also an unconfirmed report that Ri Myong Su, chief of the General Staff of North Korea's military, has been replaced.

If the two personnel changes are confirmed, they would mark the replacement of all three of the nation's top military officials in six months.

Kim Su Gil, who was mayor of Pyongyang, replaced Kim Jong Gak as director of the General Political Bureau of the military in May. Kim Jong Gak’s appointment to the post had been confirmed only in February.

No and Kim Su Gil have been widely seen as moderates in the military."