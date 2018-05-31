General Atomics Shows Off Engine That Will Power Its Proposed MQ-25 Drone Tanker

General Atomics has released a video of a test of the Pratt & Whitney PW815 turbofan that will power its entry for the U.S. Navy's MQ-25 Stringray drone tanker competition. The demonstration comes as the service gets closer to finally picking a winning a design for what could be its first carrier-based unmanned aircraft. Though the California-based drone maker only released the clip on May 31, 2018, it says that the PW815 test occurred on April 5, 2018. For the event, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GS-ASI) engineers attached inlet and exhaust components from its still-in-development MQ-25 design to the turbofan, which was fixed to a trailer on the ground. They then turned on the engine and gathered unspecified data about its performance. According to General Atomics and Pratt & Whitney, the experiment was successful and met all of the desired test points.

"Through the superb efforts of personnel from both companies, we were able to move the test date forward by almost two months, from the originally scheduled date in late May,” David Alexander, GA-ASI's President of Aircraft Systems, said in an associated press release. “This is just another example of how we are working to reduce risk and accelerate capability." The PW815 is an efficient, gearless, high-bypass design that Pratt & Whitney developed primarily as an engine option for business jet-size aircraft. Gulfstream, so far, is the primary customer, having selected the turbofan for its new G600 aircraft.

"GA-ASI ... selected the PW815 engine for the MQ-25 based on its exceptional performance and fuel efficiency," Alexander added in his press statement. "This performance and efficiency will subsequently translate into more available fuel for the receiving aircraft. Additionally, initial studies have shown the PW815 is well-suited for a carrier environment.” The PW815 is notably more powerful than the engines that Boeing and Lockheed Martin plan to use on their MQ-25 entries. Boeing's design has a Rolls-Royce AE 3007N, similar to the engine in Northrop Grumman's RQ-4 Global Hawk drone and capable of providing around 9,000 pounds of thrust. A General Electric F404, which generates about 11,000 pounds of thurst, would power Lockheed Martin's proposed aircraft. Pratt & Whitney's engine has a maximum thrust of around 16,000 pounds, putting it in an entirely different class than the other two engines. In addition, General Atomics' overall concept features a very traditional intake with a vertical splitter that would provide good airflow to maximize the turbofan's performance.

GA-ASI An artist's conception of General Atomics' MQ-25 proposal.

It is a decidedly lower-cost and potentially low-risk approach to the Boeing and Lockheed Martin proposals. Those companies have put forward what appear to be aircraft with a greater emphasis on low-observability. Boeing, in particular, using a notably complicated flush inlet arrangement in its design, but stealthy air intakes are complex affairs in general. Though General Atomics' considerable experience with the Avenger, also known as the Predator C, clearly inspired its MQ-25 design, and it shares a similar engine intake and exhaust arrangement, the new design has few, if any significant stealth features. Based on the available concept art, the aircraft would also appear to have a broadly similar configuration to the Global Hawk.

Boeing capture A screen capture from a Boeing video showing the flush inlet design on its MQ-25 prototype.