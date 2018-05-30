This C-17 Rocketed Through Star Wars Canyon Like A Fighter Jet

"I've been wanting to get up to Death Valley for fresh jet pics all year, but I've been working solidly and haven't been able to make the trip since last December when the Dutch F-35s put on that epic show. So I'm up here for the week.

I got to the 'amphitheater' and started keeping watch in the morning. A little after noon the sound of approaching jet engines got me up on my feet. I remember it because it was unusual in that the build-up of approaching jet noise was longer than usual.

Then I saw a wing start to appear from behind a distant mountain.

Then more wing.

And more wing!

At first, I didn't comprehend what I was seeing, then the full C-17 came into view. It actually caught my breath and I just watched it for a couple heartbeats. Then I remembered to start shooting!

I remember thinking how remarkable it was that it was already so low in the canyon. I've seen a C-17 at the canyon before, but usually they just pass over the top. This one was down in it already!

The C-17 was crossing my line of sight from right-to-left at the canyon's entrance, then it made a huge arcing turn toward me proceeding down the canyon—the pilot made a powerful turn, banking the aircraft up to nearly 90 degrees.

I remember the lights were on and that made a significant impression. It was an awesome sight seeing a big jet like that maneuvering hard, lights on, coming straight at me!

He continued the turn, got pointed down the canyon and passed by, the shutter on my Canon 1DX firing off at high-speed.

It was so big and so close I had to rack the zoom out all the way on my telephoto lens to fit the whole thing in the frame!

I remarked on Facebook later noting how it's funny because I don't have to crop in much on these C-17 pics.

There was someone over on the saddle [another shooting location down the ridgeline] and we looked at each other and both put our arms up in the air!

It was quite a sight!"