We Talk V-280 Valor Versus V-22 Osprey With Bell's Head Of Tiltrotor Systems

The V-280 recently transitioned into cruise mode, with its prop-rotors tilted fully forward, for the first time. The company lauds the fact that its prototype is flying and well into its testing regimen. Meanwhile, Sikorsky's SB>1 still hasn't taken to the skies after multiple delays. But a smaller derivative of the same technology, the S-97 Raider , has been flying for three years with a second prototype now on hand.

There seems to be a lot of questions surrounding Bell's V-280 Valor, including how it differs from the V-22 Osprey and how the company intends on making the case that its second iteration of tiltrotor technology should replace a large number of H-60 Black Hawk variants, along with other helicopters, to satisfy the Pentagon's ambitious Future Vertical Lift initiative . The V-280's primary competition exists in the form of Sikorsky's SB>1 Defiant coaxial rotor, pusher-compound helicopter.

Bell was more than willing to field our inquiries, with Keith Flail, Vice President, Advanced Tiltrotor Systems providing us with the company's official answers. The exchange provides a clearer view of what the Valor was designed to do and how it differs with its established forebearer, the Osprey, and to some extent, its competition. It also gives us an indication of where the design may migrate beyond the Pentagon's stated needs. It's clear that the Future Vertical Lift competition is heating up and the Army says the program cannot be delayed. So without further adieu, here is our exchange with the head honcho of Bell's tiltrotor division: Without the shipboard requirement and constraints of the V-22, is the V-280 able to feature a more optimized and efficient tiltrotor design? "The V-280 is designed to be a multi-service, multi-mission aircraft capable of meeting shipboard compatibility requirements. Those may differ between services. The Army may or may not have a shipboard requirement. However, the USMC will likely require shipboard compatibility and marinization. The design of the V-280 will lend itself to either requirement. Bell has a proven history of high commonality across multi-mission aircraft with the UH-1Y and AH-1Z. Tiltrotor blade fold, wing stow capability is something we are experienced in as well with the MV, CV, and soon the CMV-22. Folding blades and stowing wings adds to the cost and weight, but may be required for the mission and are features Bell is very experienced with designing and manufacturing."

Bell Bell certainly has the pedigree when it comes to maritime vertical lift capabilities. This image shows the company's MV-22s, AH-1Ys, and AH-1Zs packing the deck of a San Antonio class Amphibious Transport Dock.

How does the V-280's targeted performance stack against to the MV-22's performance? "The weight of the V-280 will be less than a V-22. A V-22 is characterized as a medium heavy aircraft with a different mission set than the V-280 in the medium-lift, long-range assault or attack role. The aircraft will have similar speeds and ranges dependent upon the final service requirements. The USMC will likely require the V-280 to have comparable speeds to a V-22 as they field future attack aircraft that will have to provide support to the V-22."

Bell V-280s in the attack configuration, replete with Hellfire missiles and side-ejecting tube-launched weapons.

In what way are the V-280's fixed nacelles an improvement over the V-22's pivoting nacelle configuration? "The V-280 fixed engine configuration provides both operational and maintainability features across the spectrum of FVL multi-service mission sets. With over 400,000 flight hours and lesson learned applied into the V-280 clean sheet design, we have been able to capitalize on operational and maintainability opportunities. Our fixed engine configuration allows maintainers the ability to remove an engine, drive shaft or gearbox independent of each other, reducing time required for maintenance procedures, and increasing aircraft availability to the operator. Having a non-rotating nacelle affords troops easy access entering and exiting the side doors and allows the aircraft to deploy self-protection weapons while conducting low-speed flight approaching, departing and in landing zones."

Bell V-280 Valor

What major differences are there between the interior and cabin features of the MV-22 and the V-280 Valor? How were these differences dictated by the V-280's targeted mission set? "The V-22 was designed for a medium/heavy assault support, utility mission. The V-280 was designed as a multi-mission platform, easily reconfigurable for attack or medevac missions. The V-280 was purpose-built for the Army and Marine Corps basic fighting units, the infantry squad. The V-22 is capable of carrying 24 passengers while the V-280 is designed for 12 passengers. This allows expansion to carry squad enablers, medics, interpreters, dog teams, embedded reporter or whatever the mission dictates. The V-22 has a rear cargo ramp while the V-280 is designed with side doors for rapid ingress and egress of the aircraft. Having large side doors adds a great deal of mission flexibility and the volume of the cabin enables it to be reconfigured for a variety of mission sets."

Bell The V-22's larger troop carrying capacity and rear ramp are major differences between it and the V-280.