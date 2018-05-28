America's Newest Stealth Destroyer Has The Greatest Namesake To Live Up To

On January 19th, 2019, the Zumwalt class destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG-1001) will be commissioned into Navy service. Like most fighting ships, its namesake will be woven into its unique culture. But DDG-1001's name will be an especially powerful beacon of bravery and selflessness, and above all else, an example of commitment to one's fellow teammates.

Michael Monsoor's life story is as complex as anyone's, but how he ended up being posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor really wasn't. Before becoming a Navy SEAL, he was a kid from Long Beach that battled asthma. He overcame his condition by training in the pool and became an accomplished athlete, playing varsity football in High School. He enlisted in the Navy in 2001, but didn't end up at Basic Underwater Demolition School (BUDS) until 2004. He graduated the grueling SEAL indoctrination program at the top of his class.

As part of SEAL Team Three, he spent a lot of time in Iraq, as so many SEALs did. During this time there his penchant for bravery became abundantly clear even while operating among other SEAL legends like Chris Kyle. He earned the Silver Star for rescuing a wounded comrade by running out into a street-turned shooting gallery to save him. But his Medal of Honor came via a far greater sacrifice that occurred months later.

His official Medal Of Honor citation reads: