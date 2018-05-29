British Army's New Land Ceptor SAM System Blasts Its First Aerial Target

The British Army’s Land Ceptor air defense system has completed its first successful live fire test. The U.K. Ministry of Defense says the weapon will offer a significant boost in capabilities over existing Rapier air defense systems and the live fire trials follow news that the naval variant, Sea Ceptor, has entered operational service with the Royal Navy. U.K. Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson revealed the test on May 28, 2018, but did not say when it had occurred. He said that event, which took place a Swedish test range on the Baltic Sea, evaluated the complete Land Ceptor system, which includes a truck-mounted launcher and two support vehicles. Video and images that the U.K. Ministry of Defense released show that the target in question was a Kratos BQM-167 drone.

“In the face of intensifying threats, it is vital that our Armed Forces have the capabilities to keep Britain safe,” Williamson said on May 28, 2018. “Land Ceptor will be a formidable battlefield barrier, protecting our troops from strikes and enemy aircraft while on operations.” A product of the European missile consortium MBDA, the Land Ceptor missile itself, also known as the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), uses a number of same components as the infrared-guided Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM). However, CAMM has a new active radar homing guidance system, as well as a two-way data link to improve accuracy. It is reportedly able to engage manned and unmanned aircraft, low-flying helicopters, and cruise missiles.

In development since the late 2000s, a total of six countries, including the United Kingdom, have plans to adopt the weapon in its land- or sea-based configurations. There is also a larger, extended range version already in the works that will push the system’s maximum reach from more than 15 miles to over 25 miles. For the British Army, Land Ceptor will be a significant upgrade over the existing radar-assisted command-guided Rapier missiles, which can only engage targets a little more than five miles away. The U.K. Ministry of Defense says that the complete, networked air defense system will also be able to spot targets up to seven times further away thanks to its organic Saab Giraffe radar and Battlespace Management Command, Control, Compute, Communicate and Inform (BMC4I) system from Israeli defense contractor Rafael.

Saab A truck-mounted version of Saab's Giraffe aerial surveillance radar.

Rafeal’s BMC4I system is part of the larger Sky Saber air defense system, which is set to be a joint British Army-Royal Air Force arrangement. As part of this truly integrated air defense network, Land Ceptor units will be able to share and receive targeting data with each other, vastly extending their ability to spot and engage targets, even beyond the range of their organic Giraffe radars. In addition, the surface-to-air missile system will be linked to other sensor nodes, potentially including aircraft, further expanding the battlefield picture available to the operators of individual launchers. This will not only improve the ability of Land Ceptor to defend the British Isles, but could be especially useful for distributed operations in Europe or elsewhere. With the distributed network, the U.K. Ministry of Defense says that the surface-to-air missile system will be able to target up to eight separate threats at once, even if there are terrain obstacles, such as mountains or trees, in between.

Crown Copyright A trailer mounted Rapier air defense system in London ahead of the 2012 Summer Olympics. Land Ceptor will replace these and others version of the system still in service.