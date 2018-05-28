Florida Air Base Hangar Turns Into A Raptor's Nest As F-22s Take Refuge From Alberto

Due to updated forecasts for Subtropical Storm Alberto, Tyndall Air Force Base officials have declared HURCON 2. HURCON 2 means that damaging winds are a potential threat to Tyndall AFB in the next 24 hours. There will be no evacuation order for this subtropical storm.

Tyndall AFB remains inside the National Hurricane Center's storm track cone for Subtropical Storm Alberto. Tyndall AFB expects heavy rainfall, up to 7-9 inches. The forecast calls for tropical storm force winds (34 knots) to start at Tyndall AFB around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening with peak winds possible up to 50 knots (gusting up to 60 knots) starting around 2 a.m. Monday morning. Forecasters expect the peak winds to last approximately 3-4 hours at Tyndall AFB depending on the exact storm track.

Tyndall members should take the following precautions: