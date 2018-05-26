Special Operators Showed Off Their Abilities By Staging A Mock Battle In Tampa's Harbor

Some may be surprised hearing the ripsaw sound of miniguns opening up in an urban setting here in the U.S., but one has to remember that Tampa has a deep connection with the special operations community. The United States Special Operations Command is headquartered at MacDill AFB that sits in the center of Tampa Bay, and the region is stacked with key military installations, many of which have direct ties to the special operations mission.

It's also an opportunity not just to show off to convention goers what the U.S. and its allies bring to the table when it comes to special operations, but also to let the public see and appreciate what they do. Above that, it's training. The stress of a crowd can be a powerful factor, especially when it comes to executing an intricately timed and complex operation in a confined space like this. And it's not like special operators don't already train in big cities around the United States, but in those cases, the public isn't exactly invited to get a clear view of the operation.