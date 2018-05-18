Crazy Low-Flying Saudi C-130 Buzzes Right Over A Soldier On The Ground In Yemen

For years now, the Royal Saudi Air Force has been heavily engaged in operations in neighboring Yemen as part of a controversial coalition effort to defeat Iranian-supported Houthi rebels and their partners. Though Riyadh's combat jets, such as its F-15S Eagles, Eurofighter Typhoons, and Panavia Tornados, have captured most of the media attention, its fleet of C-130H Hercules airlifters have been especially important for supporting operations on the ground – and the crews are apparently equally eager to show off their more extreme skills.

On May 18, 2018, a video emerged online, reportedly of operations in Yemen, with a C-130H zipping right over the head of an individual on the ground. That person tries to slap the underside of the fuselage with a cap or another article of clothing while others appear to cheer at the amazing – and potentially dangerous – display of airmanship off camera. We don't know how much of this was actually planned or not.