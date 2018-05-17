We've Posted The Pentagon's Entire Moment-By-Moment Niger Ambush Video Briefing

Based on the video's actual filename, the U.S. produced the presentation on March 9, 2018, more than two months before it briefed the public on the results of its review of the ambush, which occurred on Oct. 4, 2017, and crafted more than seven different iterations of visual briefing before settling on this one. The Pentagon has made the video available to the press directly on request, but has not put a full copy online itself.

The Pentagon recently disclosed the findings from its months-long investigation into an ambush in the West African country of Niger that left four Americans dead and the circumstances that led up that incident. Now, it has decided to release a nearly 23-minute long, unclassified video presentation that combines a digital recreation of the events with both file footage of U.S. military activities in Africa and actual photographs and clips from the mission itself.

The presentation includes a number of details that the Pentagon left out of both the initial briefing on the events that it gave the press later in October 2017. This information was also absent from the original public accounting of the final investigation's conclusions and recommendations, which it presented earlier in May 2018.

The most notable new disclosure is that the Nigerien quick reaction force that arrived on the scene hours after the fighting had begun initially mistook the surviving American and Nigerien forces for Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) terrorists and fired on them with heavy, vehicle-mounted machine guns for nearly a minute before realizing their mistake. Thankfully, no one appears to have gotten wounded or died as a result of this embarrassing friendly fire incident, which is likely why the Pentagon decided not to mention it.

The video also explains that when the combined force believed they were about to be overrun, they destroyed their radio equipment, preventing any possible communication with French pilots flying Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which were the first outside friendly forces to arrive on the scene. Those aircraft did not directly engage the ISGS terrorists for fear of hitting the Americans and Nigeriens on the ground, who they could not easily distinguish from the hostile force.