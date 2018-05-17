Mystery Guided Munition Executes Incredible Maneuver In Strange Airstrike Footage

Upon close examination of the video, the munition doesn't appear to have any consistently discernible features. It literally looks like a medicine capsule. Infrared video, even of the high-definition variety, can make it hard to identify small details, especially of an object flying quickly through the frame. There are artifacts and bleeding in each frame that can make it look as if something is there momentarily when it isn't. The magnification of the camera can also play tricks on the perception of objects speed and angle of flight. But taking these factors into account, the footage still looks like nothing we have seen before, especially in terms of kinematic performance.

After talking it over, the only possible explanations we can come up with at this time is that maybe this is a GBU-44 Viper Strike that was dropped out of the back of an AC-130 and ended up guiding on its target very late in its flight. This still doesn't make that much sense based on what we are seeing, and the Viper Strike's big 'X' shaped wings aren't apparent in the video. The AGM-175 Griffin missile would more closely match the shape of the weapon we see in the video due to its smaller control fins, but even those don't appear in the FLIR footage, and I have never heard of a Griffin being able ot pull of such extreme manuevers.