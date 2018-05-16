Taiwan Wants To Speed Up Construction Of Its New Missile-Toting Stealthy Catamarans 

“The corvette is a crucial piece of the military’s asymmetric warfare,” Yen reportedly told the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in announcing the change in production plan, according to The Taipei Times . “Shortening its construction schedule would increase the nation’s combat capability.”

At present, the Taiwanese Navy has one effectively prototype Tou Chiang in service, which it took delivery of from Lung Teh Shipyard in 2014. The ships have been in development since 2011 and the full production examples were initially supposed to arrive in three batches , rather than two.

On May 14, 2018, Taiwanese Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa said that under the new plan , eight additional Tuo Chiangs – a name that translates simply as Tou River, an upper tributary of the Yangtze on the mainland – would be in service by 2025, with the first three being in an anti-aircraft configuration. The other five will be primarily configured for anti-ship warfare. We do not know what configuration the final three vessels in the class will be in when they enter service, which is still expected to occur in 2039 as laid out in the original schedule. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said that timeline might get moved up, as well.

Taiwan says it is accelerating production of nearly a dozen stealthy Tuo Chiang-class missile corvettes, the first of which will be focused on air-defense missions. The announcement is another part of the island’s attempts to keep pace with China’s People’s Liberation Army's development of increasingly advanced capabilities in the air and at sea and provide a credible defense during a crisis in the region.

All of the Tou Chiangs also have a 76mm rapid-fire gun in a turret on the bow and a Phalanx close-in weapon system toward the stern, as well as launchers for infrared decoys and chaff canisters. The Taiwanese Navy also wants to eventually replace the Phalanx with the domestically designed and still-in-development Sea Oryx , which is similar visually and in concept to the U.S. Navy’s RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile close-in defense system.

The primary armament of the anti-ship types would be 16 Hsiung Feng II or III – translated as Brave Wind II and III – anti-ship missiles. Reports suggest that those vessels could carry a mix of the subsonic Hsiung Feng II and supersonic Hsiung Feng III to offer a cost-effective set of options to engage various types of naval targets.

There have been reports that air defense-focused Tou Chiangs might eventually carry the Tien Kung III , or Sky Bow III, a longer-range surface-to-air missile that has a limited anti-ballistic missile capability. However, the corvettes do not have anything approaching the radar capabilities that would be necessary to track those incoming weapons and cue its missiles to intercept them. To make use of these weapons, the ships would have to rely entirely on networked sensors or other platforms for this mission.

In the air defense configuration, the cells could contain 16 Tien Chien IIN , also known as the Sky Sword IIN, medium-range surface-to-air missiles. Taiwan first tested this missile, a navalized version of the existing Tien Chien/Sky Sword II air-to-air type, in 2014.

The production ships are expected to have a displacement closer to 700 tons and an elongated hull. This is supposed to help accommodate their primary armament of a vertical launch system array with four cells. The plan would be to use quad-packed missiles to further expand the total number of weapons each one of the corvettes can carry at a time.

The first-in-class Tou Chiang displaces less than 600 tons, but has a top speed of nearly 75 miles per hour. The catamaran-style ship also features a low-observable hullform. Together, this makes the ship larger, faster, and more survivable than Taiwan's existing Ching Chiang- and Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats.

When Yen says “asymmetric,” what he most likely means is Taiwan hopes these ships will offer an important, but cost-effective boost in capabilities against the much larger Chinese military, despite their relatively small size. The primary goal of the class is to be able to help reduce the operational demands on larger, more capable ships during an actual conflict, as well as help protect those surface action groups.

There first Tou Chiang has a variable depth sonar and two three-tube torpedo launchers that sit behind retractable external doors, giving the ship a secondary anti-submarine capability. It is unclear whether or not these systems will be a part of the final configuration, but it would make sense given China's large existing submarine fleet and efforts to further improve its undersea capabilities. With their high speed and low-observable characteristics, the Tou Chiangs could offer important additional capabilities for Taiwan in any confrontation with China. Unlike fixed, land-based anti-air and anti-ship defenses, the ships would be able to better conceal themselves from Chinese forces, which is an especially important consideration given how small the island is and how close it is to the mainland. It is possible that the two configurations might be able to work together, with the air-defense versions guarding the other ships carrying anti-ship missiles. Even with only a small number Tou Chiangs, this could allow for rapid, distributed attacks on Chinese surface forces from multiple directions, which could disrupt their plans and force them to divert resources to engage the smaller missile corvettes. Local media in Taiwan has already dubbed the ships “carrier killers,” implying that they might offer an answer to China’s growing fleet of flattops. In April 2018, the People’s Liberation Army Navy staged their largest ever exercise in the Taiwan Strait, which included the aircraft carrier Liaoning and dozens of other surface ships and submarines. In October 2017, Chinese premier Xi Jinping had said he would not hesitate use any means necessary to "defeat" any Taiwanese attempt to declare independence.

Li Gang/Xinhua via AP People's Liberation Army Navy ships, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, sail in the Taiwan Strait in April 2018.

玄史生 via Wikimedia Two of Taiwan's four Kee Lung-class destroyers.

These ships form the bulk of Taiwan’s naval combat capabilities, but there are less than 20 of them altogether to face a Chinese Navy that will eventually have nearly as many Type 052D destroyers alone. As such, the would almost certainly be major targets for Chinese forces during a conflict and would be in high demand to provide longer-range anti-air and anti-ship defenses around the island. With Tou Chiangs providing additional local defense or conducting their own distributed attacks, these destroyer and frigate crews could be able to focus their attention on higher priority targets or other more demanding tasks. The Taiwan Strait could easily become a particularly target-dense environment during any actual skirmish, which would demand the smaller Taiwanese military to do its best to try and focus its limited resources on the most important missions.

玄史生 via Wikimedia The ROCS Wu Chang, one of Taiwan's Kang Ding-class frigates.