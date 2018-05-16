The Marines Have Finally Received Their First Monster CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter

The U.S. Marine Corps has taken delivery of its first CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopter. After years of setbacks and delays, and amid new concerns about schedule slips, the service is still hoping to eventually buy as many as 200 of the choppers to replace its fleet of aging and increasingly unreliable CH-53E Super Stallions. On May 16, 2018, the initial Marine CH-53K touched down at Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina. Sikorsky, now part of Lockheed Martin, built the helicopter, which is now set to begin a so-called "Supportability Test Plan" to help determine the logistical requirements to maintain and sustain the aircraft. The Marines expect to reach initial operational capability with the type by the end of 2019.

The first operational element will be a CH-53K detachment assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron Three Six Six (HMH-366), which will be large enough to deploy as part of the air combat element of a Marine Expeditionary Unit aboard U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships. It will take approximately four years for that unit to fully transition from the older CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters to the new King Stallions. The service hopes to have completely divested the Super Stallions by 2030, according to its 2018 Aviation Plan. The delivery is an important milestone for the CH-53K, which has been in development since 2006. At the beginning of the program, the Marine Corps' goal was to reach initial operational capability, or IOC, by 2015 and have more than 150 King Stallions on hand by 2021. Delays and difficulties in testing pushed the IOC date first to 2018 and then to 2019. This latest revised timetable has been in place since 2014.

In April 2018, however, Bloomberg reported that a review of the program's progress had identified more than 1,000 deficiencies and raised concerns about whether the aircraft's IOC schedule could slip by as much as eight months. The outlet did not give a date for the report or what time period its data covered. At the time, Naval Air Systems Command, which manages the program on behalf of the Marine Corps, told the outlet that the timeline had not shifted, but that it was conducting a new risk analysis. “Persistent problems with the [CH-53K's] main gearbox have required the program to delay the planned completion of system-level demonstration tests by four months – now scheduled to be completed in May 2019," another previous report from the Government Accountability Office, a congressional watchdog, said. “Program officials reported that since the latest redesign, the program has successfully tested the main gearbox.”

Lockheed Martin The CH-53K King Stallion.

In its own annual review of the program's activities during the 2017 fiscal year, the Pentagon's Office of the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation raised main similar concerns, noting that at September 2017 Sikorsky had not yet even finalized the CH-53K design. In addition, at that time, the flight test plan was only 10 percent complete and continued to slip due to technical issues. Beyond that, the Marines do not even plan to submit the aircraft to initial operational test and evaluation until after the IOC date, similar to the controversial decision to put the F-35B into active service without putting it through that process to determine whether or not it is actually ready for combat. "Pressure is increasing to meet a late December 2019 Initial Operational Capability (IOC), but current projections estimate that the planned 6-month IOT&E [Intiaial Operational Test and Evaluaition] will have started 1 month prior to this desired IOC," the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation's report for the 2017 fiscal cycle noted. "Schedule compression has the potential to adversely affect training for the IOT&E aircrews and maintainers. After the Berlin Air Show later in April 2018, which was the international debut for the King Stallion, the Marine Corps dismissed the concerns in the Bloomberg report, saying they were out of date, but did not specifically address any other reports. “You saw the CH-53K fly. Did it look like a helicopter that has a thousand problems with it?” U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Hank Vanderborght, the program manager for CH-53-series helicopters, asked reporters rhetorically.

Lockheed Martin A Sikorsky CH-53K, in Marine Corps markings, touches down at the Berlin Air Show in April 2018.