Israel Uses Drone Racers To Down Incendiary Kites And Drones To Dispense Tear Gas Over Gaza

But some may see the adaptation of drones as less than lethal weapons platforms as a low-rung subject despite its dystopian connotations. The bigger debate is over allowing domestic drones to actually kill people. And that is not some science fiction proposition. History was made in Dallas, Texas in 2016 when a robot was used to kill an active shooter suspect, an act that largely a sign of things to come. You can read our whole report on it here.

Regardless of how creepy all of this is, it will increasingly become the new normal. Putting all feelings aside, for Israel in particular, the tear gas drones make great tactical sense as they allow the IDF to disperse large crowds that congregate well beyond the fenceline, out of the reach of IDF personnel. And they do so without putting those soldiers at risk. At the same time, the drone represents a form of tyranny in many parts of the world—a faceless judge, jury, and executioner that drastically benefits the technologically superior foe. But it's worth remembering, that as the technology continues to proliferate and becomes more accessible, it will increasingly work both ways.

Just as ISIS leveraged hobby and homemade drones to rain down bomblets on Iraqi forces, Palestinians could one day sick their own hobby drones on IDF forces or Israeli interests across the border. In fact, the developed state's drone monopoly, big and small, is quickly coming to an end, and the technology is actually far more concerning when in the hands of non-state or even individual actors.