Mothership's Day: China's New Carrier Sets Sail, French Fly From USS George H.W. Bush

Two hemispheres and two very different aircraft carrier stories to cover. China's first indigenously produced aircraft carrier, and their second carrier overall, has left its berth at the shipyards in northeastern Dalian for the first time. The vessel, which was officially launched a year ago, disappeared into the early morning fog as it headed out on initial sea trials Sunday morning. Meanwhile, French Navy aircraft, including E-2C Hawkeyes and Rafale Ms, are conducting carrier qualifications and interoperability training aboard the USS George H.W. Bush as the supercarrier sails in the Atlantic off Norfolk.

China's entry into the carrier aviation space has been breathtaking to observe. In 2012, China's first carrier, the Liaoning, was commissioned. It was rebuilt out of the rusted hulk that was the Soviet-era Kuznetsov class carrier Riga—a vessel that was acquired through a complex gambit of international business dealings and espionage.

Chinese Media The rusted hulk that is now Liaoning arriving in China after being towed from Ukraine.

Less than four years after it was commissioned it and its air wing were deemed fully operational and ready for combat. Now, two years later, China's first homemade carrier based on Liaoning—known in China as the Type 001A—has become a reality. And Beijing didn't just clone the Kuznetsov class turned Type 001 design entirely, they improved upon it in many ways.

The Type 001A visually differs from the Liaoning in some very apparent ways. Most notably, its island superstructure has been totally redesigned. It now includes another glazed deck allowing for the bridge and flight control areas to be separate. It features a new faceted upper area to accommodate four electronically scanned radar arrays—reportedly of the Type 346 S-band radar system.

Although taller, this new island has a reconfigured and streamlined footprint that adds more deck operating space to the Kuznetsov design. Other parts of the deck have been tweaked as well to maximize operating space. Changes to the ship's bulbous bow and screw-rudder layout have also been mentioned in the press.

Chinese Internet Type 001A (left) and Typer 001 (right).

The ship's ski-jump has also been changed, with a 12-degree slope instead of 15 on the Liaoning. Supposedly this is optimal for China's J-15 fighters. The big angled missile launchers buried in the Kuznetsov class's deck, which China abandoned when it refurbished the Liaoning, have been totally deleted from the revamped Type 001A design. This provides drastically more room for flight operations-related spaces. The ship's hangar bay has also been enlarged as a result of the removal of the launch tubes and by finding efficiencies elsewhere in the design, which includes installing smaller and more modern subsystems. These and a number of other smaller changes allow for the Type 001A to carry more fighters and sustain their operations for longer with more fuel and ammunition. Estimates range from this new sub-type being able to accommodate between three and eight more aircraft. The ship's combat systems and electronics are also totally modern, which will provide much higher situational awareness, reliability, and combat capability, with the carrier working more dynamically as the center of the battle group.

/AFP/Getty Images) Armed-up J-15s line the deck of the Liaoning.

Yet even with these changes, and the swapping out of older, bulkier systems for new smaller ones, the ship's displacement supposedly increased by about 5,000 tons. Although still relying on steam boilers for propulsion, Type 001A's power-plants are supposedly more efficient, powerful, and reliable than their rehabbed Soviet-era counterparts, which will more than makes up for the displacement growth in terms of performance.

