Watch These Pilots Wrangle Their B-52 Onto The Runway In This Awesome 360 Video

You can read more about the B-52's unique landing abilities in this past article of mine. Regardless, the video is a great showcase of the how 'hands-on' a B-52 landing is even in relatively benign conditions. Watch the pilot's control inputs as the big bomber floats down towards the runway. Also of note all the info written in grease pen on the cockpit windows, and during rollout, it appears that the crew quickly installs safeties on their ejection seats.

The venerable B-52 is going to be around for a long, long time. Current USAF plans have pushed the bomber's service out to at least mid-century. Now that it is finally going to get new engines, Boeing's masterpiece of mayhem will be more capable than ever before and could very well end up serving well past its centennial of operations.

