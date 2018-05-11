This New Video Showing DARPA's Master Plan For Its Gremlins Drones Is Awesome

The video highlights the cooperative swarm concept behind Gremlins. This includes the ability to readily adapt each vehicle to carry different payloads (up to 150lbs), and once networked together they will equal more than the sum of their parts. Secure line-of-sight data-link communications and a level of autonomy that allows the swarm to instantly react to its tactical environment are also cornerstones of its operating concept. We have discussed all these ideas in depth years ago, but seeing them being packaged openly in the non-classified realm is truly exciting and indicative of what likely exists in the clandestine realm.

We also get to see the whole process of aerial recovery in action, having gotten just a glimpse of it in the recent past. The program aims to culminate in being able to recover four Gremlin drones aboard a single aircraft within 30 minutes.

Once recovered, the hope is that the Gremlin drones can be refurbished and refueled within 24 hours for another sortie. Each drone is supposed to have a design life of at least 20 missions. What's nice about this concept is that as the drones age out they could be used for more risky tasks or even as kinetic weapons themselves as part of a larger swarm. A DARPA press release states: